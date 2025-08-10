×
Cody Rhodes Reveals the Iconic Matches He Shows Students at the Nightmare Factory

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 10, 2025
Cody Rhodes Reveals the Iconic Matches He Shows Students at the Nightmare Factory

In a recent appearance on Hot Ones (via Wrestling Inc), Cody Rhodes opened up about the matches he showcases to students at the Nightmare Factory, the wrestling school where he serves as a co-owner and coach. The two matches he frequently plays for his students are Sting vs. Ric Flair from the Great American Bash 1990 and Bret Hart vs. Mr. Perfect from SummerSlam 1991.

He explained: “We watch two, and I have to think for a moment. There are so many you could use as a third. The first match we watch is Sting vs. Ric Flair from The Great American Bash. The second one is Bret Hart vs. Mr. Perfect from SummerSlam. I might throw in WrestleMania 40 as the third. It’s surreal to go from being the guy who was away from the company, trash-talking it, and building something else, to returning, earning my place back, and being told, ‘It’s all yours.’ So, it might be WrestleMania 40 as the third.”

