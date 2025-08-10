×
D-Von Dudley Reflects on Matt Hardy's Insane Table Bump at WWE SummerSlam 2000

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 10, 2025
In his latest YouTube video, D-Von Dudley revisited one of the most terrifying moments from their iconic TLC match at WWE SummerSlam 2000, where Matt Hardy took an incredibly risky table bump. The match featured The Dudleys, The Hardys, and Edge & Christian.

D-Von shared, “Honestly, that’s probably the scariest moment of the entire match. You’re going backwards, and there’s no way of knowing if your head’s going to hit the barricade or not. It’s a bump I wouldn’t want to take, but Matt did. Matt, my thumbs are up to you, because Lord knows I couldn’t have done that one. And the craziest part? Matt actually came up with the idea for the spot. Why on earth would anyone want to jump off a ladder backwards, or be pushed off, at least 10 to 15 feet in the air, and go through two tables? That’s insane. But he did it. So again, Matt, very, very good.”

He continued, “How scary that bump must have been for him… on the D-Von Testify Table Scale, I have to give it a five. Let me explain why: You can’t deny how insane it is to climb a ladder as high as you can, then have someone push it out from under you, sending you backward through two tables. You have to pray that ladder doesn’t jerk too much because if it does, you’re in trouble. Going backwards like that is never fun.”

