×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Solo Sikoa Teases Bloodline Story is Far From Over: 'We’re Just Getting Started'

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 10, 2025
Solo Sikoa Teases Bloodline Story is Far From Over: 'We’re Just Getting Started'

Solo Sikoa believes the Bloodline story is far from over. The WWE US Champion shared with Wrestlezone that the saga is only in its "third inning." For those unfamiliar with baseball, that implies there’s still plenty of time left.

Sikoa explained, "I think it’s just about keeping the fans guessing. People thought the Bloodline story was over when me and Roman fought, but we were just getting started. I’m not even close to being done. I don’t know if everyone remembers, but Paul Heyman said it’s still the third inning. And to me, that’s still true. There’s much more to come. I think that applies to both sides , Roman, Heyman, and what they’ve got going on, and us too. For Paul to say that, even though he’s not here and we’re not on the same team, it still rings true. We’re just getting started."

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Our new commenting system is live! Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats

Orlando, Florida

Aug. 10th 2025

#lfg

WWE Monday Night RAW

Quebec City, Quebec, Canada

Aug. 11th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Aug. 12th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Cincinnati, Ohio

Aug. 13th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Cincinnati, Ohio

Aug. 14th 2025

#collision

TNA Emergence 2025

Baltimore, Maryland

Aug. 15th 2025

#emergence

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Boston, Massachusetts

Aug. 15th 2025

#smackdown

TNA iMPACT

Baltimore, Maryland

Aug. 16th 2025

#impact

WWE Monday Night RAW

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 18th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 19th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy