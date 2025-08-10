Solo Sikoa Teases Bloodline Story is Far From Over: 'We’re Just Getting Started'

Solo Sikoa believes the Bloodline story is far from over. The WWE US Champion shared with Wrestlezone that the saga is only in its "third inning." For those unfamiliar with baseball, that implies there’s still plenty of time left.

Sikoa explained, "I think it’s just about keeping the fans guessing. People thought the Bloodline story was over when me and Roman fought, but we were just getting started. I’m not even close to being done. I don’t know if everyone remembers, but Paul Heyman said it’s still the third inning. And to me, that’s still true. There’s much more to come. I think that applies to both sides , Roman, Heyman, and what they’ve got going on, and us too. For Paul to say that, even though he’s not here and we’re not on the same team, it still rings true. We’re just getting started."

