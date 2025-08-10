×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Peacock's Alleged Offer to Retain WWE Premium Live Events Revealed

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 10, 2025
Peacock's Alleged Offer to Retain WWE Premium Live Events Revealed

This week, it was revealed that WWE's premium live events will be moving from Peacock to ESPN's new streaming platform in 2026. As reported by Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com and John Ourand, Peacock had the option to match ESPN's $325 million offer to keep WWE's premium live event rights.

On Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez shared some details about the situation, stating:

“Peacock made an offer, and it was supposedly around $275 million per year. WWE, of course, wanted more and ultimately secured $325 million, which is why they chose ESPN over Peacock. If Peacock had offered $400 million a year, they would have stayed, but they didn’t.”

Alvarez also mentioned that WWE explored the possibility of negotiating WrestleMania as a separate deal. This would have meant WWE staying with Peacock while offering WrestleMania to ESPN for a set annual amount. However, WWE ultimately decided to go all-in with ESPN.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Our new commenting system is live! Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats

Orlando, Florida

Aug. 10th 2025

#lfg

WWE Monday Night RAW

Quebec City, Quebec, Canada

Aug. 11th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Aug. 12th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Cincinnati, Ohio

Aug. 13th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Cincinnati, Ohio

Aug. 14th 2025

#collision

TNA Emergence 2025

Baltimore, Maryland

Aug. 15th 2025

#emergence

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Boston, Massachusetts

Aug. 15th 2025

#smackdown

TNA iMPACT

Baltimore, Maryland

Aug. 16th 2025

#impact

WWE Monday Night RAW

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 18th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 19th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy