Peacock's Alleged Offer to Retain WWE Premium Live Events Revealed

This week, it was revealed that WWE's premium live events will be moving from Peacock to ESPN's new streaming platform in 2026. As reported by Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com and John Ourand, Peacock had the option to match ESPN's $325 million offer to keep WWE's premium live event rights.

On Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez shared some details about the situation, stating:

“Peacock made an offer, and it was supposedly around $275 million per year. WWE, of course, wanted more and ultimately secured $325 million, which is why they chose ESPN over Peacock. If Peacock had offered $400 million a year, they would have stayed, but they didn’t.”

Alvarez also mentioned that WWE explored the possibility of negotiating WrestleMania as a separate deal. This would have meant WWE staying with Peacock while offering WrestleMania to ESPN for a set annual amount. However, WWE ultimately decided to go all-in with ESPN.

