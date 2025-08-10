×
AEW President Tony Khan Confirms Jay White Will Be Out "For a Long Time"

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 10, 2025
AEW President Tony Khan Confirms Jay White Will Be Out "For a Long Time"

AEW star Jay White has not competed since the March 29th, 2025 edition of Collision. Reports suggested that White may have suffered a broken hand, and there were also rumors of a shoulder injury.

In a recent interview with Robbie Fox on My Mom’s Basement, AEW President Tony Khan reflected on the impact of White’s absence while discussing the rising stars in AEW. Khan emphasized the shift in AEW’s landscape, mentioning how certain wrestlers like Jon Moxley had set a high standard for the promotion.

“We have people that go really, really hard. So, you talk about Jon Moxley, somebody that dominated AEW, went to every single show, and set the highest standard for pro wrestling over the past year. But he also held the championship hostage in a briefcase," Khan said. “He had a vision of what he wanted, and I have to say, in the end, what Mox said at the beginning and set out to do, he accomplished. If you really look, he said he wanted to make AEW better. He did it. He said, ‘I want to actually see the young wrestlers step up and be great, like I know this place was supposed to be built on.’ Well, guess what? It happened. They all stepped up, and it happened organically.”

Khan continued by acknowledging the wrestlers who had risen to the occasion, even if they fell short in their challenges.

“You saw wrestlers step up, some of them challenged Jon Moxley along the way and fell. Early on, there were casualties in Jon Moxley’s reign like Orange Cassidy and certainly Darby Allin, who made great runs at Jon Moxley,” Khan said. “Jay White, one of the best wrestlers in the world, got injured along the way and is going to be out for a long time.”

Khan also highlighted the broader implications of White’s injury, likening it to how major injuries affect any sport.

“I think Jay White’s a great example because he’s a player you figure into your plans. If a star like that in any sport gets injured, you’re going to have to change your plans, because, guess what, he was definitely in your plans,” Khan explained. “Whether you’re in the NFL, Premier League, or pro wrestling, if you have a superstar, you have them factored into your plan. So, if they get injured and they’re out for the rest of the year, that’s going to affect your planning.”

