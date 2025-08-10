×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Allegedly Offered WrestleMania as a Standalone Premium Live Event Package

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 10, 2025
WWE Allegedly Offered WrestleMania as a Standalone Premium Live Event Package

New details have emerged regarding the groundbreaking rights deal that will see WWE’s premium live events move from Peacock to ESPN starting in 2026. A fresh report has revealed the value of NBCUniversal’s bid to keep the rights, shedding light on the intense competition for the deal.

Peacock’s Attempt to Retain WWE’s Premium Live Events Rights
According to a report by Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer, Peacock’s offer to retain WWE’s premium live events was valued at around $275 million per year. While this was a substantial bid, it ultimately fell short when compared to ESPN’s winning offer, which came in at an average of $325 million per year over a five-year period.

WrestleMania Package Remained Unresolved
The report also revealed that WWE had explored selling WrestleMania as a standalone package, but no deal materialized. It remains unclear whether Peacock’s $275 million bid was aimed at keeping the entire package, including NXT’s key events and the WWE video library, or just the main roster premium live events.

The transition to ESPN in 2026 will mark a significant shift for WWE, as the company’s three primary products will land on separate major platforms: Raw on Netflix, SmackDown on USA Network, and premium live events on ESPN. 

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Our new commenting system is live! Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats

Orlando, Florida

Aug. 10th 2025

#lfg

WWE Monday Night RAW

Quebec City, Quebec, Canada

Aug. 11th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Aug. 12th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Cincinnati, Ohio

Aug. 13th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Cincinnati, Ohio

Aug. 14th 2025

#collision

TNA Emergence 2025

Baltimore, Maryland

Aug. 15th 2025

#emergence

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Boston, Massachusetts

Aug. 15th 2025

#smackdown

TNA iMPACT

Baltimore, Maryland

Aug. 16th 2025

#impact

WWE Monday Night RAW

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 18th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 19th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy