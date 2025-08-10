Drew McIntyre Calls Out WWE Roster for Lack of Athleticism and Initiative

In a candid interview with The West Sport, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre didn’t hold back, offering some harsh criticisms of the current WWE roster. He expressed his concerns over the physical appearance of many wrestlers and the lack of initiative among younger talents to seek guidance from more experienced stars.

McIntyre made it clear that he’s been hearing from returning or new WWE fans, many of whom were unimpressed by the physical appearance of certain superstars. “I’ve said it recently… 85% of the roster don’t look like wrestlers,” he stated. “I have a lot of friends that tune into Netflix for the first time… and, like, ‘wait a minute, I could beat up this guy. My kid could probably beat up this guy.’ So some of our roster need to dial it in. Maybe start looking like athletes.” This sentiment points to the importance of physical presentation in captivating an audience.

McIntyre also clarified that not every performer needs to have his physique, but that each talent should strive to find something that makes them stand out. “I’m not saying you all have to look like Drew McIntyre, because you’re not gonna, but at least think of something that makes you stand out,” he said. “You got to grab people’s attention right away… You could be five foot eight and just have something about you that makes you stand out. Look at Rey Mysterio is a superhero… You gotta find your thing that makes you stand out.” His point underscores the need for individuality in a crowded field.

One of McIntyre’s biggest frustrations came from the younger talents not taking full advantage of the knowledge veterans offer. “I give all this advice away for free in these interviews, because no one, like all the new guys listen to Twitter and it tells them how good they are,” he said. “‘Oh I must be good. Twitter’s telling me I’m good,’ even though I’m not really on the show very often. You got all these vets here to ask, they don’t ask any advice… and they just don’t bloody listen.” McIntyre’s words shed light on the growing disconnect between the wisdom of the locker room and the modern mindset of relying on social media for validation.

McIntyre also praised WWE for maintaining a culture where performers are quickly replaced if they fail to resonate with the audience. “If you don’t start resonating, or if you don’t do your job, well, we’re going to kick you right back off,” he stated. “Because somebody else is hungry, ready to take your spot.” His statement highlights the competitive nature of WWE, where there’s always a hungry talent ready to rise to the occasion.