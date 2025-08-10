End of the Line for Karrion Kross and Scarlett as WWE Moves Them to Alumni Roster

Karrion Kross and Scarlett's time with WWE seems to have come to a close, as both have been moved to the alumni section of the official WWE.com roster page. This move follows a week of speculation and conflicting reports surrounding their contract status.

Over the past week, there has been significant back-and-forth regarding the status of their contracts. Early reports suggested that their deals were set to expire without an offer for renewal, but later reports claimed a new deal had been presented.

Kross addressed the situation in a podcast interview earlier this week, where he denied the rumors about a new deal being offered. While acknowledging that much of the reporting was inaccurate, Kross expressed his desire to stay with WWE.

This development comes at a time when Kross was seeing a rise in fan support. A "We Want Kross" movement had gained momentum on social media and at live events, with fans reacting positively to the intense, personal character he had adopted in 2025.

Following the breakup of his “Final Testament” faction, Kross shifted to a singles run that included a notable feud with Sami Zayn. Although Kross lost to Zayn at SummerSlam, his character work and promos during the feud received widespread praise.

The move to the alumni section of WWE’s website is typically a silent yet official confirmation that a talent is no longer with the company. As of now, neither WWE nor Kross and Scarlett have made a public comment on the matter.

