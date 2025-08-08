Brock Lesnar Continued to Receive Full Pay During WWE Hiatus

Brock Lesnar made a stunning return to WWE during the 2025 SummerSlam Sunday PLE, marking his first appearance since SummerSlam 2023. Lesnar made an immediate impact by attacking John Cena with an F5 to close out the event.

Despite being named in Janel Grant’s ongoing sex trafficking lawsuit involving Vince McMahon, Lesnar's return was not affected. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Lesnar continued to receive his full pay throughout his time away from WWE, despite not being used on television. As one of WWE's highest-paid wrestlers, Lesnar was never suspended during this period.

Meltzer commented on the situation, saying:

“If what he [Lesnar] did was going to end their relationship with him, he’d have been let go. That’s the reality. He was always going to return when legal cleared him. Legal cleared him about one month prior to the show, which was kept secret, and allowed for the return.”

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to join the discussion? Our new commenting system is live! Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).