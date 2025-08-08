×
WWE NXT Europe Project Appears to Be Shelved, No Internal Discussion Ongoing

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 08, 2025
WWE NXT Europe Project Appears to Be Shelved, No Internal Discussion Ongoing

There has been a discouraging update regarding the long-anticipated NXT Europe brand, with recent reports suggesting that WWE may have quietly put the project on hold.

NXT Europe ‘Non-Existent’ Within WWE
According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed that internal discussions about NXT Europe have essentially vanished. He noted that the project is "non-existent" within WWE, hinting that it may have been quietly shelved without much fanfare.

The Rise and Fall of WWE’s European Ambitions
Initially announced in August 2022, NXT Europe was intended to take over from the NXT UK brand, aiming to recruit and develop talent from across the continent. The closure of NXT UK was part of this plan, but the launch has faced multiple delays, including complications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and significant shifts within WWE following the TKO merger.

Although the future of a European brand remains uncertain, WWE has found alternative ways to bring international talent to its programming. Through high-profile partnerships with promotions such as Japan’s Pro Wrestling NOAH, Mexico’s Lucha Libre AAA, and the United States’ TNA Wrestling, WWE has successfully integrated global stars without the added costs of running a full-time European brand.

