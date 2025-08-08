Jim Ross Provides Health Update and Discusses AEW Contract Expiration

On the latest episode of his "Grilling JR" podcast, legendary announcer Jim Ross shared a positive update on his health and discussed the upcoming expiration of his AEW contract, which is set to end this month.

Having triumphed over cancer, Ross provided encouraging news about his recovery. “You know, I feel a lot better, don’t have any lingering issues. And I got good doctors,” he said. “And all I want to hear is ‘you’re cancer free,’ and that’s what the verdict has been the last several weeks. And that’s important to me.” At 73, Ross emphasized that avoiding setbacks is crucial. “You don’t want any setbacks,” he added.

When asked by co-host Conrad Thompson about his AEW contract, Ross confirmed that his current deal expires this month. "I think my contract’s up in August… like this month," he said. However, he assured fans that he's not planning on leaving AEW anytime soon and expressed hope about re-signing. "I’m not worried about it, as you can tell by my demeanor,” Ross explained. His agent, Barry Bloom, is already working on securing a new deal.

Ross also praised AEW President Tony Khan, acknowledging the tremendous support he's received throughout his health battle. "I love where I am, because nobody has ever taken care of me as good as Tony Khan is and has,” Ross said. “So that’s why I’m so content about being there. I want to stay there in AEW, and I want to work more. I want to be able to contribute more. So that’s my goal. Is to stay healthy and contribute more to the company that pays me.”

Looking ahead, Ross expressed a strong desire to work even more for AEW, including calling a match at the historic 2300 Arena (formerly the ECW Arena) during AEW's upcoming residency in Philadelphia. "I’d love to call a match or two or a show or whatever at 2300 arena, because it’s got a lot of history," he said.

With his health improving and his passion for the company intact, it seems that Jim Ross' iconic career with AEW will continue for the foreseeable future.

