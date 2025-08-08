×
WWE SmackDown Preview: John Cena to Speak on Brock Lesnar’s Attack, New Match Announced

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 08, 2025
Tonight’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown is packed with excitement following the huge two-night SummerSlam event. The fallout from the event’s most shocking moments will be felt, with major appearances lined up, including John Cena’s first public comments on Brock Lesnar’s brutal return, and a special appearance from the new Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes.

John Cena will take center stage, addressing the shocking conclusion to his Street Fight with Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam. After his defeat, Cena was blindsided by Brock Lesnar, who returned with a vengeance, delivering a brutal F5 to Cena. Fans will be eagerly awaiting Cena's reaction to the attack and whether "The Beast Incarnate" will make his presence felt again in Montreal.

In other major news, Cody Rhodes will make his first appearance since claiming the Undisputed WWE Championship, a title he regained after a hard-fought victory over Cena. His appearance tonight is expected to usher in a new era for the prestigious title on the blue brand.

The night will also feature a tag team showcase, as the Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) face off against the high-flying #DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa), two of the brand’s top teams.

This episode will set the stage for the upcoming Clash in Paris premium live event later this month, as the action continues to build on SmackDown. Catch the excitement tonight at 8 p.m. ET on the USA Network.

