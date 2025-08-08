Talks Heat Up for WWE to Host WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia, Possibly Twice in One Year

There is growing speculation surrounding the potential of WWE hosting its flagship event, WrestleMania, in Saudi Arabia. This news, reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, suggests that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia could play host to one of the biggest events in professional wrestling, potentially even leading to two WrestleManias being held in one calendar year.

According to Dave Meltzer's report, Saudi Arabian officials are reportedly pushing for WrestleMania to take place in 2027. This move would mark a significant step in WWE's ongoing partnership with the country. Another notable aspect of the potential event is the push from Saudi partners for Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to headline the show. The Rock, who currently serves on the TKO Board of Directors, has made limited in-ring appearances, with his most recent being at the Elimination Chamber PLE earlier this year.

If this move comes to fruition, it would represent a monumental shift in WWE’s longstanding relationship with Saudi Arabia. Since 2018, WWE has consistently held large-scale premium live events in the Kingdom, such as Crown Jewel and Night of Champions, as part of an ongoing deal. Elevating one of these events to the level of WrestleMania would serve as a major milestone in WWE's global expansion.

