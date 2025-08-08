×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Talks Heat Up for WWE to Host WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia, Possibly Twice in One Year

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 08, 2025
Talks Heat Up for WWE to Host WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia, Possibly Twice in One Year

There is growing speculation surrounding the potential of WWE hosting its flagship event, WrestleMania, in Saudi Arabia. This news, reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, suggests that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia could play host to one of the biggest events in professional wrestling, potentially even leading to two WrestleManias being held in one calendar year.

According to Dave Meltzer's report, Saudi Arabian officials are reportedly pushing for WrestleMania to take place in 2027. This move would mark a significant step in WWE's ongoing partnership with the country. Another notable aspect of the potential event is the push from Saudi partners for Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to headline the show. The Rock, who currently serves on the TKO Board of Directors, has made limited in-ring appearances, with his most recent being at the Elimination Chamber PLE earlier this year.

If this move comes to fruition, it would represent a monumental shift in WWE’s longstanding relationship with Saudi Arabia. Since 2018, WWE has consistently held large-scale premium live events in the Kingdom, such as Crown Jewel and Night of Champions, as part of an ongoing deal. Elevating one of these events to the level of WrestleMania would serve as a major milestone in WWE's global expansion.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Our new commenting system is live! Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login

WWE NXT Live

August 8, 2025 at

Davenport, Florida, USA

Hashtag: #nxt

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

August 8, 2025 at

Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Hashtag: #smackdown
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE NXT Live

Davenport, Florida

Aug. 8th 2025

#nxt

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Aug. 8th 2025

#smackdown

WWE NXT Live

Venice, Florida

Aug. 9th 2025

#nxt

AEW Collision

Roanoke, Virginia

Aug. 9th 2025

#collision

WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats

Orlando, Florida

Aug. 10th 2025

#lfg

WWE Monday Night RAW

Quebec City, Quebec, Canada

Aug. 11th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Aug. 12th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Cincinnati, Ohio

Aug. 13th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Cincinnati, Ohio

Aug. 14th 2025

#collision

TNA Emergence 2025

Baltimore, Maryland

Aug. 15th 2025

#emergence

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Boston, Massachusetts

Aug. 15th 2025

#smackdown

TNA iMPACT

Baltimore, Maryland

Aug. 16th 2025

#impact

WWE Monday Night RAW

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 18th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 19th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy