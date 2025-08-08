Hulk Hogan's Family Divided Over Autopsy Decision as Widow Holds Final Say

In the aftermath of Hulk Hogan’s passing on July 24th, there has been an ongoing and complicated situation surrounding the potential for an autopsy. Officials have now confirmed that the decision on whether an autopsy will take place lies solely with his widow, Sky Daily, not his daughter, Brooke Hogan.

This revelation comes as both Brooke and Sky have publicly shared their desire for more answers concerning the circumstances surrounding the wrestling legend’s death.

TMZ Sports spoke with the District Six Medical Examiner’s office in Largo, Florida, which clarified that despite Brooke Hogan’s vocal request for an autopsy, the surviving spouse, Sky Daily, holds the final decision. To date, Sky has not officially requested an autopsy or investigation.

Earlier this week, Sky Daily revealed that the family had decided to delay Hogan’s cremation “as our family is making sure every question about his medical care is answered first.” This statement suggested that Brooke’s concerns may have been shared by others within the family.

Brooke Hogan was the first to voice her concerns publicly, expressing her shock over the revelation that her father had a history of leukemia. On the Bubba the Love Sponge Show, she questioned the diagnosis and expressed suspicion over the absence of an autopsy, calling the situation “fishy.”

In a bid to get answers, she also offered to personally cover the costs for a private autopsy on her Instagram, stating, “My dad’s dignity and legacy deserves it.”

On Thursday night, Brooke Hogan took to Instagram once again, where she appeared to adjust her stance and show support for her stepmother, Sky. While still voicing her concerns, she acknowledged that Sky is working to seek further clarity.

“Hearing what was coming out was shocking to me, given that I’ve seen MULTIPLE near-perfect blood panels on my father’s and then all of a sudden everything’s different?” Brooke wrote. “Anyone would want answers. And she’s doing just that.”

Despite the Clearwater Police Department's statement that there are "no signs of foul play," the Hogan family remains unsatisfied with the initial findings. The search for the truth continues as the family seeks closure in the wake of Hulk Hogan's passing.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to join the discussion? Our new commenting system is live! Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).