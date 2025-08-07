Vince McMahon Set for Rare Interview Appearance in Hulk Hogan TMZ Special

Just weeks after the passing of wrestling icon Hulk Hogan, FOX is set to air a brand-new primetime television special that will examine the full scope of his life, legacy, and the controversies that shaped his image both inside and outside the ring.

The one-hour documentary, titled TMZ Presents: The Real Hulk Hogan, will premiere Tuesday, August 12 from 8:00–9:00 PM ET/PT. It marks the first major televised special since Hogan’s death on July 24, 2025, and promises a no-holds-barred look at one of the most influential and polarizing figures in professional wrestling history.

According to an official release, the special will trace Hogan’s rise to superstardom, showcasing how he revolutionized the wrestling industry and became a pop culture phenomenon. The program also intends to confront the more complicated chapters of his life, including personal and professional controversies that have followed him in recent years.

The special will include appearances from several high-profile figures who knew Hogan during his career, including Sylvester Stallone, Vince McMahon, Mick Foley, Bill Goldberg, Jimmy Hart, and Mark Henry. It will also feature comments from current WWE Superstars like Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and Jacob Fatu, highlighting Hogan’s enduring influence across generations.

For viewers unable to watch the live broadcast, the special will be available to stream the following day via Hulu, Fox.com, Tubi, and through On Demand services on most major cable and satellite platforms.

TMZ Presents: The Real Hulk Hogan is executive produced by Harvey Levin, Ryan Regan, Don Nash, Charles Latibeaudiere, and Jess Fusco. Susan Favre serves as co-executive producer.

With its mix of star-studded interviews and unfiltered storytelling, the documentary aims to offer a definitive portrait of Hulk Hogan’s complicated legacy.

