Jake Hager Announces Wrestling Retirement, Launches Trucking Business

Former AEW and WWE star Jake Hager has revealed that his in-ring career is effectively over, marking the end of a run that spanned multiple major promotions and even a foray into MMA. The 43-year-old, also known to fans as Jack Swagger, opened up about his post-wrestling life during a candid appearance on Saraya’s Rulebreakers podcast.

Hager shared that he has shifted his focus entirely to life outside the squared circle, launching a trucking business based in Florida called “Haulin’ Oats.” He clarified that he is not the one behind the wheel but is instead managing the company operations.

“I’m getting out of wrestling. I’m pretty much, I can say I’m retired from it,” Hager said. “I started a trucking company. And so, running routes through Tampa and Florida. I’m not driving, not me. I got people driving. I’m excited. Something to stick my teeth into, you know, hard work always pays off.”

The former World Heavyweight Champion also mentioned that he is enjoying family life with his two children, now aged 13 and 10, and is also involved in selling insurance.

Hager’s departure from AEW came in 2024 after his contract expired, ending a five-year run that began in 2019. Prior to that, he spent nearly a decade in WWE, where he held multiple titles including the World Heavyweight Championship. When Saraya asked if a WWE return might be on the table, Hager admitted it was unlikely.

Alongside his wrestling career, Hager also fought in Bellator MMA between 2019 and 2020, compiling a 3-0-1 record in the promotion.

