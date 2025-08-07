×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Buddy Matthews Undergoes Ankle Surgery, Out Indefinitely

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 07, 2025
Buddy Matthews Undergoes Ankle Surgery, Out Indefinitely

AEW’s Buddy Matthews is officially out of action for the time being after revealing that he is undergoing surgery on his ankle.

The former House of Black member confirmed the news on Thursday, August 7 via Instagram, posting a hospital photo alongside his partner, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley. The image was taken just before Matthews was wheeled in for the procedure.

Matthews has not appeared on AEW television in recent weeks, and now fans know why. No details have been shared yet regarding the specific nature of the injury or when he is expected back in action.

While Matthews recovers, his longtime ally Brody King is currently involved in the AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament. King is teaming with Bandido under the “Brodido” banner in Matthews’ absence.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Our new commenting system is live! Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE NXT Live

Davenport, Florida

Aug. 8th 2025

#nxt

WWE NXT Live

Venice, Florida

Aug. 9th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy