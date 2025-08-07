Buddy Matthews Undergoes Ankle Surgery, Out Indefinitely

AEW’s Buddy Matthews is officially out of action for the time being after revealing that he is undergoing surgery on his ankle.

The former House of Black member confirmed the news on Thursday, August 7 via Instagram, posting a hospital photo alongside his partner, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley. The image was taken just before Matthews was wheeled in for the procedure.

Matthews has not appeared on AEW television in recent weeks, and now fans know why. No details have been shared yet regarding the specific nature of the injury or when he is expected back in action.

While Matthews recovers, his longtime ally Brody King is currently involved in the AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament. King is teaming with Bandido under the “Brodido” banner in Matthews’ absence.

