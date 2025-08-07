×
Cody Rhodes Reveals the “Modern-Day Undertaker” of WWE

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 07, 2025
Cody Rhodes recently shared high praise for Randy Orton, likening him to one of the most revered figures in WWE history. In a heartfelt comparison, the current Undisputed WWE Champion described Orton as the “modern-day Undertaker” of the WWE locker room, highlighting the immense respect Orton commands among today’s roster.

Speaking to his SummerSlam opponent Jelly Roll on the “What Do You Wanna Talk About” podcast, Rhodes explained that Orton has stepped into the veteran leadership role once held by The Undertaker.

“I like the idea that you’re talking about Randy Orton who is currently, I don’t think Undertaker would dislike this, but he really has become the Undertaker of this locker room,” Rhodes said. “If there was a real problem, probably going to go to Randy or Seth.”

Rhodes went on to reinforce the weight Orton carries backstage by sharing a personal story. He explained that he encourages his nephew to greet Orton first when backstage, much in the same way young talents were once expected to show respect to The Undertaker.

Orton’s veteran status was on display during SummerSlam, where he teamed up with Jelly Roll in a featured celebrity tag team match. Despite losing to Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul, Orton’s involvement added credibility and energy to one of the weekend’s most talked-about matches. The aftermath of the bout is expected to be addressed on the upcoming episode of Monday Night Raw.

