ROH TV Spoilers from Cleveland Include Surprise Attack by MJF

Following Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite taping in Cleveland, several dark matches and Ring of Honor television bouts were taped before and after the live broadcast. These matches featured a mix of international talent, returning stars, and ongoing rivalries.

Dark Matches (Before Dynamite)

In the first of two dark matches ahead of Dynamite, CMLL veteran Okumura picked up a win over local competitor Sigma. The match served as a showcase for Okumura, who continues to make appearances under AEW’s partnership with CMLL.

Next, The Beast Mortos faced AR Fox in a hard-hitting contest. Mortos walked away with the victory, but the real story came after the bell. Members of LFI hit the ring and launched a brutal post-match assault on Fox. They stood tall to close the segment, raising their fists in the air over his fallen body.

ROH TV Spoilers (After Dynamite)

Once Dynamite concluded, the taping continued with matches for an upcoming episode of Ring of Honor television.

Hechicero took on former ROH World Champion Jay Lethal in a competitive bout. The end came when Hechicero locked in a submission hold, forcing Lethal to tap out.

In women’s division action, ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defeated Diami in a quick but dominant outing. After the bell, chaos ensued as AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm stormed the ring and blindsided Billie Starkz. Storm then launched herself at Athena with a Thesz Press. Before Storm could hit her signature hip attack, Billie managed to drag Athena out of the ring to safety.

Toni then took the mic and delivered a crude line to the Cleveland crowd, yelling, “Get back here so I can give you a Cleveland steamer!” The unexpected comment ignited a loud reaction and chants from the audience.

In trios action, the high-flying team of Mistico, Mascara Dorada, and Neon defeated Adam Price and The Work Horsemen (JD Drake and Anthony Henry) in a fast-paced bout that got the crowd on their feet. After the match, Mistico attempted to address the crowd, but the moment was cut short.

In a shocking ambush, MJF appeared from behind wearing a Mistico mask and blindsided him. MJF held his championship high and proclaimed that he owned both Mistico and Mexico. He warned that if Mistico wanted the title back, he would have to risk everything, closing with the word “perro!” as the crowd erupted.