What to Expect on Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 07, 2025
AEW has announced several major segments and matches set to take place on the August 13 episode of Dynamite, which will air live from Cincinnati.

Following their intense confrontation at the end of this week’s broadcast, AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page and Casino Gauntlet winner MJF are scheduled to come face-to-face. MJF, who earned a guaranteed title shot by winning the Gauntlet at All In, has yet to reveal when he plans to cash in.

Also confirmed, Jon Moxley will be in action against Kevin Knight. This comes after Moxley scored a win over Knight’s JetSpeed tag partner Mike Bailey during the most recent episode of Dynamite.

In a surprising matchup, Adam Copeland is set to return to the ring for the first time since April in a singles contest against FTR’s manager Stokely Hathaway. The bout appears to be part of a developing story that may soon lead to a high-profile tag match featuring Copeland and Christian Cage taking on FTR.

The AEW Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament finals are now confirmed, with Brodido earning a shot at FTR. However, the match has not yet been officially scheduled for next week’s episode.

Scheduled for AEW Dynamite – Wednesday, August 13:

  • Hangman Adam Page and MJF face-to-face

  • Jon Moxley vs. Kevin Knight

  • Adam Copeland vs. Stokely Hathaway

