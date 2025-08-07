×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Alex Windsor Earns AEW Title Shot at Forbidden Door in Her Hometown

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 07, 2025
Alex Windsor Earns AEW Title Shot at Forbidden Door in Her Hometown

Alex Windsor will soon have the chance to capture her first championship in AEW when she challenges Mercedes Mone at this year’s Forbidden Door event in London. The English star secured the title opportunity after winning a high-stakes four-way number one contender’s match on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Windsor battled Queen Aminata, Skye Blue and Billie Starkz in a competitive bout, ultimately pinning Starkz with a small package to earn her shot at the TBS Championship. During the match, reigning AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm made her presence felt, stepping in to prevent Athena from interfering on Starkz’s behalf.

Following the bell, Windsor was confronted by Mercedes Mone. The brief face-off quickly escalated when Athena and Starkz attacked both Windsor and Storm, leaving the trio of heels standing tall to close the segment.

Now set for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on Sunday, August 24 in London, Windsor will aim to win gold in front of a home crowd. Meanwhile, Mone looks to extend her dominant title reign to a 19th successful defense in what has already become one of the most impressive runs in TBS Championship history, now approaching 440 days.

Updated AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Lineup – Sunday, August 24 – London, England:

  • AEW Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Swerve Strickland

  • AEW Tag Team Champions The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) vs. Winner of the Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament

  • Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. TBA

  • AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm vs. Athena

  • TBS Champion Mercedes Mone vs. Alex Windsor

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE NXT Live

Davenport, Florida

Aug. 8th 2025

#nxt

WWE NXT Live

Venice, Florida

Aug. 9th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy