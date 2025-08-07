Paul Heyman Reveals Original WrestleMania 41 Plans Did Not Include Triple Threat

In a revealing and emotionally charged interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Paul Heyman reflected on a deeply personal moment shared with CM Punk just before their entrance at the main event of WrestleMania 41. The segment offered a rare glimpse into the bond between two figures who have experienced both conflict and camaraderie throughout their careers.

As Punk prepared to walk out for his long-awaited WrestleMania main event debut, Heyman recalled speaking to him backstage in Gorilla position. In what he described as a moment of validation and respect, Heyman looked Punk in the eyes and said, “You made it, and you did it on your own terms. And there’s no charity here. And this is not a political move. It’s not a gift… You’re in the main event of WrestleMania, because you earned the right and the privilege to be in the main event of WrestleMania, and you made this happen… Enjoy it. Enjoy it, for everything that it is, because you made it.”

The segment was far more than just a celebration of a major milestone. It was a moment of appreciation between two individuals who had once been on opposite sides of the wrestling world. Heyman continued, “And I told him, ‘I’m so proud of you, and I’m so happy for you. And here’s the best part, we get to walk out there together. We get to do this together… and thank you for letting me be a part of it.’”

He then shared the final words he gave Punk before the two stepped through the curtain to a packed stadium. “And then I hit him with the phrase that is so long gone in our industry and shouldn’t be: ‘thank you for the house.’”

Heyman also offered insight into the original plans for WrestleMania 41’s main event, revealing that the Triple Threat match featuring Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins was not initially on the table. “The original idea for this year’s Mania was Roman Reigns versus Seth Rollins, Gunther versus CM Punk. That was the original idea for this year’s mania,” Heyman stated. He clarified that “Cody Cena was always the path” for the second night’s headlining match.

According to Heyman, the turning point came after Survivor Series when Punk and Heyman appeared together to confront The Bloodline. The chemistry between Punk and Reigns quickly shifted creative direction. “The dynamic between Roman and Punk was so fascinating to watch that at some point we said, ‘Ooh, is it Roman versus Punk?’” Heyman said. “And then at some point we realized it’s so much more intriguing as a Triple Threat.” That adjustment also allowed WWE to push Jey Uso into the spotlight with a Royal Rumble victory that led to his match with Gunther.

Though his most intimate moment was with Punk, Heyman showed admiration for all three competitors in the match. He called Seth Rollins’s promos leading into the match “the most brilliant… of his entire career.” He also commented on Roman Reigns stepping into WrestleMania without a championship belt, saying, “The Tribal Chief in his first WrestleMania walking out to the ring in half a decade without the title around his waist.”

Heyman closed with a sentiment that echoed throughout the interview: “All three of them deserve to hear ‘thank you for the house.’ Only one got to hear it, though, Punk, because I was with him.”