WWE Reportedly Offers New Deal to Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross and Scarlett’s future with WWE appears to be more secure than initially thought, following fresh developments surrounding their expiring contracts. Although their current deals are reportedly set to end this weekend, new information suggests that WWE has already taken steps to retain Kross, with some insiders believing the entire situation could be part of a storyline.

Dave Meltzer spoke about the situation during Wrestling Observer Radio, clarifying that while the initial reports of Kross’s expiring deal were accurate, WWE has since made a formal offer to keep him on board.

“I was told the story about him not being signed to a contract, I heard that is legit, but he did get an offer,” Meltzer explained. “Maybe when the story that he didn’t get an offer was written it was accurate, but I was told he’s gotten an offer and I don’t expect him going anywhere.”

Meltzer also raised the possibility that WWE may be using the situation as part of a storyline, comparing it to how R-Truth was handled during his brief on-screen disappearance earlier this year. He noted recent praise from Paul Heyman for Kross on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, as well as WWE promoting Kross’s book, as signs that “he ain’t going anywhere.”

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to join the discussion? Our new commenting system is live! Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).