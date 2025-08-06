AEW Dynamite Results - Aug 6, 2025

It's Wednesday, and you know what that means ...

All Elite Wrestling returns with this week's episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS and HBO, live at 8/7c from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, OH.

On tap for tonight's show is MJF vs. Mark Briscoe, The Young Bucks vs. Brody King and Bandido in the AEW World Tag-Team Title Eliminator tournament, Alex Windsor vs. Skye Blue vs. Billie Starkz vs. Queen Aminata in a TBS Title Eliminator bout for AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door, Jon Moxley vs. 'Speedball' Mike Bailey, as well as an appearance by Mercedes Mone.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, August 6, 2025. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-10pm EST. on TBS and HBO Max.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (8/6/2025): CLEVELAND, OH.

Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Taz welcome us to this week's show, as the camera pans the crowd inside the Wolstein Center. Excalibur welcomes us to the show and then sends things backstage.

MJF Addresses Hangman Page & Mark Briscoe

Maxwell Jacob Friedman appears in a backstage segment to open the show. He is holding a contract in his hand that he earned with his win in the Casino Gauntlet at AEW All In: Texas. He first brings up Hangman Page, who he taunts for being scared for not giving him a title shot.

MJF then turns his attention to Mark Briscoe. He tells the master of Redneck Fu that he belongs as a farmer somewhere in the back-ass of nowhere. He tells him he's a loser and vows to prove that to him once again later tonight. "I'll see you in the main event."

Jon Moxley vs. 'Speedball' Mike Bailey

Inside the Wolstein Center, Excalibur brings up a match that was just added to the show after Jon Moxley stormed into the AEW writing room and demanded an opponent for a match tonight. With that said, the theme for Jon Moxley hits and out comes the leader of the Death Riders accompanied by Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir.

Mox settles inside the squared circle and looks as angry and miserable as ever, as always. His music dies down and the entrance tune for his opponent hits to bring out 'Speedball' Mike Bailey. One-half of the JetSpeed duo with Kevin Knight settles in the ring and the bell sounds to get things started.

Bailey goes right after Mox, blasting him with shots in the corner. Mox begins fighting back almost immediately, and the former AEW World Champion begins to take over, settling into a comfortable early offensive lead. Mox tries ripping Bailey's ear off in the corner. The commentators go nuts calling that as it happened.

From there, Moxley hits a body slam and he goes for the cover, but Bailey kicks out. Moxley with forearms to the face and he throws Speedball to the ropes but Speedball with a kick to the face. Moxley falls to the outside of the ring, Speedball gets on the ring apron and Moxley gets back in the ring.

Moxley with a poke to the eyes and down goes Speedball to the outside. Moxley distracts the referee and Shafir trips Speedball down onto the floor. Kevin Knight gets in Marina’s face as Moxley throws Speedball back into the ring. Moxley getes in Knight’s face and both men are face to face.

Speedball with a moon sault off the second rope onto Moxley on the outside of the ring. Moxley leaning onto the barricade as Speedball stands on top of the barricade and lands a double knees onto Moxley’s back. On that note the show heads into a mid-match commercial break.

When the show returns, we see Speedball with a drop kick off the second rope. Speedball with kicks followed by a shooting star press. Moxley goes for a suplex but Moxley gets behind Speedball and grabs him but Speedball with kicks. Speedball slams Moxley down and he climbs the top rope, landing a shooting star press.

Bailey goes for the cover but Moxley kicks out. Knight and Shafir argue on the outside and that distracts the referee as Yuta grabs Speedball by the leg. Moxley lifts Speedball up and slams him onto the mat. He goes for the cover but Speedball kicks out. Darby Allin shows up in between the fans and he puts a rug on Yuta and both men fight to the back.

That distracts Moxley as Speedball rolls Moxley up but Moxley kicks out. Speedball with an arm bar but Moxley gets out of it. Moxley gets Speedball in a chokehold followed by a brain-buster. He goes for the cover and gets the pin. He leaves the ring and jumps the barricade with Marina as they go after Darby.

Winner: Jon Moxley

Renee Paquette Interviews "Timeless" Toni Storm & Alex Windsor

After the match, we shoot backstage, where Renee Paquette is standing by with the newfound duo of AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm and newcomer to the scene in AEW, Alex Windsor. Windsor talks about the TBS title eliminator tonight, while Storm talks in usual "Timeless" fashion, ending on a note about tango dancing.

Challenge Issued For AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door - London

Now we shoot outside, where we see Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir still on the move following the match with "Speedball" Mike Bailey that Darby Allin crashed. They notice a white body bag with a body inside it moving around.

They approach it as a vehicle drives by honking. It's Wheeler Yuta tied up with his mouth taped shut and a note that says "Forbidden Door" written across his forehead.

TBS Championship Eliminator For Forbidden Door

Alex Windsor vs. Skye Blue vs. Billie Starkz vs. Queen Aminata

The bell rings and we are under way. Starkz is thrown to the outside as Windsor and Aminata hit Blue with right hands. Aminata with a snapmare followed by a kick onto Windsor. Blue drags Aminata to the outside and she throws her into the ring steps.

Blue gets back in the ring and Starkz with right hands onto Windsor. Blue and Starkz double team Windsor. Blue with a knee to the face and Aminata with a big boot onto Blue and Blue falls to the outside of the ring. Aminata gets on the ring apron and Blue trips her up followed by a neck breaker.

Windsor with a senton onto Blue and Starkz with a splash onto Windsor. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as this high stakes contest continues. When the show returns, we see Windsor connect with a Blue Thunder Bomb onto Blue.

In comes Starkz and she lands a kick to the face onto Windsor. Starkz to the ropes but Windsor with a powerbomb. She goes for the cover but Starkz kicks out. Windsor with a sharpshooter onto Starkz but Aminata with kicks onto Windsor. Aminata with forearms to the face.

Starkz and Blue get in the ring but Windsor and Aminata land German suplexes on them both. Aminata and Windsor with double headbutts to the face and all four women are down. Blue gets on the second rope but Windsor with a headbutt. Windsor climbs the second rope but Blue lands a sunset flip powerbomb cover.

Aminata breaks it up. Aminata slams Blue and Starkz lands a senton onto Blue. Aminata rolls Starkz up but Starkz kicks out. Blue rolls to the outside and she grabs a chair, hitting Aminata in the face. She places the chair Aminata slams her back first onto the chair.

Windsor with a clothesline onto Starkz. Athina is about to get in the ring but Storm drags her to the outside and hits her with a right hand. Starkz grabs Windsor but Windsor rolls her up and gets the pin. With the win, it will be Alex Windsor vs. Mercedes Mone for the TBS title at Forbidden Door: London.

Winner and NEW No. 1 Contender and challenger for TBS title at Forbidden Door: Alex Windsor

Mercedes Mone Attacks Alex Windsor, Athena Attacks 'Timeless' Toni Storm

Once the match wraps up, we see "Timeless" Toni Storm enter the ring to help Windsor celebrate. Mercedes Mone's theme hits and "The CEO" makes her way out. Eight-belts Mone settles in the ring, hands off seven of her eight belts, and then steps to Windsor.

She then raises the TNT title high in the air to show what they will be fighting for at Forbidden Door: London. Out of nowhere, Athena hits the ring and leaps off the top-rope, blasting Storm with her finisher. Mone then hits Windsor with her finisher as well. The show heads to another commercial break.

Don Callis Gives Kyle Fletcher The Best Give He's Ever Received

The show returns to the ring where Don Callis and new TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher make their way out. Renee Paquette is in the ring, along with a big easel that is covered up. To make a long story short, after a giant build up, we see the painting.

It's a painting of Don Callis' face painted over Kyle Fletcher's body holding the TNT Championship. Fletcher thinks it's great. It's the best gift anyone has ever given him. Fletcher vows to be the best TNT Champion of all-time and announces his first title defense for this Saturday's episode of AEW Collision.

Adam Copeland Makes Announcement For Next Week's Show

Backstage, Renee Paquette is standing by with her guest at this time, Adam Copeland. She mentions what happened with Christian Cage last week. Cope reacts to that and then issues a challenge for next week. It will be Cope going one-on-one against Stoke.

AEW World Tag-Team Championship Eliminator Tournament

Brody King & Bandido vs. The Young Bucks

Back inside the arena, the theme for Brody King and Banido hits and out comes the exciting new duo collectively known as Brodido. Their music dies down and they await the arrival of their opposition. Out to another embarrassing purposely low-rent and screwed-up entrance are The Young Bucks.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this high stakes tourney tilt. Fans break out in a loud "Jobber! Jobber!" chant aimed at The Young Bucks. Nick Jackson and Bandido kick things off for their respective teams. Bandido takes down both Matt and Nick.

Bandido tags Brody King into the match. He clotheslines both men down. Bandido is tagged back in as The Young Bucks fall to the outside. Bandido with a moon sault off the top rope onto both men. King with chops onto The Young Bucks. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break.

When the show returns, we see The Young Bucks double team King. Nick with a rake to the eyes and Matt is tagged in. Matt with a double axe. King with chops but they double team him. Matt goes for the cover but King kicks out. Matt tries to lift King up but King falls on top of him.

Nick jumps off the top rope but King with a right hand. Bandido is tagged in but they double team him. Nick with a face buster onto Bandido and he lands a moon sault onto King. Matt goes for the cover but Brody breaks it up. Brody gets in the ring but he is thrown to the outside.

Nick with a super kick onto Bandido. Matt with a stunner on to the outside. Bandido to the outside and Nick with a corkscrew onto him. After way too many more high spots, finishing sequences and near-falls too close to call, things finally culminate with Brody on his back flip-spinning a sprinting Bandido into a 450 splash for the win.

With the win, Brodido will now face FTR to determine the challengers for The Hurt Syndicate's next AEW World Tag-Team Championship defense at the upcoming AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2025 pay-per-view event at the O2 Arena in London, England on August 24.

Winners and ADVANCING in the AEW World Tag-Team Championship Eliminator Tournament: Brody King & Bandido

MVP Talks Honestly With MJF

Now we shoot backstage, where Renee Paquette is standing by with the reigning AEW World Tag-Team Champions The Hurt Syndicate. Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin and MVP are all standing by. MVP congratulates Brodido on their win and best wishes for the final two teams.

He says they will be too happy to hurt the team they face at Forbidden Door. In comes MJF as Shelton and Lashley walk away. MJF tells him that with all due respect, MVP only needs him, no one else. MVP tells him that they hurt people, not MJF. “We” and he says MJF’s ego is too big.

He gives MJF the thumb down but tells him that he loves him like a little brother. He tells MJF if he wins the title, Lashley is going to go after him and it won’t be business. It will be very personal. He walks off. After he does, MJF snaps-to, realizing there is another person and a cameraman still in the room, so he flips out.

Swerve Strickland Sends A Message To Kazuchika Okada Ahead Of Forbidden Door

Inside the Wolstein Center again, we see Renee Paquette at the top of the entrance stage. She introduces her guest at this time, Swerve Strickland. Out he comes accompanied by Prince Nana for an on-stage interview. Swerve tells her that last year at Forbidden Door, he had to put down Will Ospreay.

Swerve says if he did that to his friend and family, what does Okada think he will do to him. He says Okada is a current Unified Champion but when they say that Okada is a generation wrestler, Swerve is someone that no one has ever seen before. Swerve says Okada has come after him three times and he has put the fear of God into Okada.

He says this is a big match for Okada because he is facing off against the most dangerous man in AEW and that is him. He says this is also about his redemption because he lost two of the biggest matches in his career, back to back times, in London. He says he wants to continue his legacy by defeating Okada. He vows to do exactly that.

Hangman Page Respects Mark Briscoe, Would Love To Defend Title Against Him

Backstage, we see Mark Briscoe being interviewed by Renee Paquette ahead of his scheduled 'Grudge Match' main event tonight against MJF. Mark says the time for words is over and tonight, he will do his talking with his fists. He tells MJF that tonight, he will pay for his sins.

In comes AEW World Champion Hangman Page, who tells Mark he has known him for 14 years. And he always looked up to him. He tells Mark that if he wins tonight and he can, he hopes he is the next one to challenge for the World Championship. Both men shake hands and Page walks away.

Backstage With Willow Nightingale, Kris Statlander & Queen Aminata

We shoot backstage where Renee Paquette is standing by with Queen Aminata. She asks her about coming up short tonight, when in walks Willow Nightingale. Kris Statlander also ends up in the scene, and she makes it clear she still has issues with Nightingale.

Grudge Match

MJF vs. Mark Briscoe

It's main event time!

Back inside the Wolstein Center, the familiar sounds of MJF's theme hits. Out comes the co-star of the wildly successful Happy Gilmore 2 film on Netflix. He settles inside the squared circle for the scheduled one-on-one main event of the evening here on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

The next thing we hear is "Reach for the sky, boy!" On that note, the master of Redneck Kung Fu emerges to a roar from the Cleveland crowd. Mohawk-and-all, Briscoe wastes no time making his way to the ring. He settles inside and his music fades down.

From there, the bell sounds and off we go with our Grudge Match main event of the evening. Straight out of the gate, Briscoe wastes no time, blasting MJF with right hands. He climbs the top rope but MJF rolls to the outside of the ring. Mike to the ropes but MJF jumps the barricade.

Mark with right hands as both men begin to fight up the stairs and through the fans. MJF begins to walk away and Mark throws him through the barricade and back towards the ring. Mark goes under the ring and grabs a table. MJF gets back up and grabs Briscoe.

However, Briscoe throws him into the ring post and into the ring. Briscoe climbs the top rope but MJF once more rolls out of the way. MJF grabs the referee and Mark grabs the referee but MJF with a rake to the eyes. He throws Mark into the turnbuckle. MJF with a head lock.

The master of Redneck Kung Fu gets to his feet, only for MJF to connect with a modified stunner. He goes for the cover but Mark kicks out. On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as this 'Grudge Match' main event of the evening continues.

When the show returns, we hear from Excalibur that we're back from what will be the final break of the evening. It's literally 10:01pm EST., so that kind of goes without saying. Anyways, MJF is shown in a comfortable offensive lead in the ring. Briscoe, however, begins showing signs of life and fighting back.

Briscoe takes over, looking to hit his Froggy Bow off the top-rope, but MJF rolls out to the floor to avoid it. Briscoe dives anyways, connecting with it from the top-rope all the way to the floor. He rolls MJF back in the ring and climbs to the top again, but again MJF rolls away.

As the action continues, we see things spill out to the floor, as MJF begins settling back into the offensive lead. MJF ends up putting Briscoe through a table on the floor. Briscoe just barely beats the count, getting back on the ring apron at nine. MJF greets him there and hits his Heat-seeker finisher.

He goes for the cover. Briscoe gets his foot on the ropes right before the referee reaches the count of three, however the referee didn't see it. As the referee jumps up to call for the bell, we see MJF notice Briscoe's foot on the ropes. He looks back and sees the referee is oblivious, so he quickly knocks Briscoe's foot off the ropes and jumps up celebrating.

Winner: MJF

Hangman Page & MJF Brawl All Over The Place

His music plays, but stops when he drops down and begins beating Briscoe down with his Dynamite diamond ring on. The theme for Hangman Page hits. The AEW World Champion emerges to a big pop. He's got a look of pure anger in his eyes as he stares at MJF.

Hangman sets his title down and runs down the ramp. MJF, meanwhile, runs out of the ring and up the ramp, meeting Hangman half way. The two trade shots back-and-forth, with Hangman ultimately getting the better of the exchange. Back in the ring, we see Briscoe finally coming-to.

He backs into the corner and sits up, with his face completely covered in blood. Hangman notices this and goes to check on him. As he does, he hears MJF yelling and quickly exits the ring, hops the guard rail and meets up with MJF for another wild back-and-forth brawl in a sea of fans.

Several officials rush to the scene to break things up. The two fight their way past the security, back over the guard rail, and back to ringside. Hangman rolls MJF in the ring, hops on the apron and takes his jacket off. He gears up for his Buckshot Lariat finisher.

MJF recovers and rolls out of the other side of the ring in time. The camera shot shows a tight close-up of Hangman staring down MJF from the opposite side of the ring. That's how this week's episode of AEW Dynamite goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!