×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Nick Khan Channels Vince McMahon’s Work Ethic in Brutally Honest Interview

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 06, 2025
Nick Khan Channels Vince McMahon’s Work Ethic in Brutally Honest Interview

Nick Khan is not a fan of excuses, and it is clear he brings a tireless, no-nonsense mindset to his role as WWE President, one that mirrors Vince McMahon’s famously intense approach to work.

While appearing on The Varsity podcast, Khan opened up about certain behaviors in the professional world that irritate him, particularly when it comes to people saying they are tired or using out-of-office email replies. The comparison to McMahon’s dislike of sneezing or visible fatigue was quickly evident.

“I just do not understand why any human would do that,” Khan said in response to out-of-office replies. “So basically, if someone emails you, typically it is because they need a question answered or they need something, so you want that person. By the way, it is in our hiring practice, and Chris Legentil, who is not only our head of comms but our head of talent, Chris is never an out-of-office guy…If you call Chris Legentil at 3 am, he will answer first ring and say, ‘Hey, what’s up?’”

Khan continued by expressing his frustration with people expressing exhaustion or busyness.

“In addition to out-of-office email replies that drive me crazy, the ‘Hey, I’m tired.’ That drives me crazy. Everyone’s tired. The ‘Oh, I’m so busy,’ I read an article years ago, I’m busy, is really a way of saying I’m important, so assume everyone is busy…No out-of-office replies here, no I’m busy, and no I’m tired.”

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login

AEW Dynamite

August 6, 2025 at

Cleveland, Ohio, USA

Hashtag: #dynamite
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Cleveland, Ohio

Aug. 6th 2025

#dynamite

WWE NXT Live

Davenport, Florida

Aug. 8th 2025

#nxt

WWE NXT Live

Venice, Florida

Aug. 9th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy