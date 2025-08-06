Nick Khan Channels Vince McMahon’s Work Ethic in Brutally Honest Interview

Nick Khan is not a fan of excuses, and it is clear he brings a tireless, no-nonsense mindset to his role as WWE President, one that mirrors Vince McMahon’s famously intense approach to work.

While appearing on The Varsity podcast, Khan opened up about certain behaviors in the professional world that irritate him, particularly when it comes to people saying they are tired or using out-of-office email replies. The comparison to McMahon’s dislike of sneezing or visible fatigue was quickly evident.

“I just do not understand why any human would do that,” Khan said in response to out-of-office replies. “So basically, if someone emails you, typically it is because they need a question answered or they need something, so you want that person. By the way, it is in our hiring practice, and Chris Legentil, who is not only our head of comms but our head of talent, Chris is never an out-of-office guy…If you call Chris Legentil at 3 am, he will answer first ring and say, ‘Hey, what’s up?’”

Khan continued by expressing his frustration with people expressing exhaustion or busyness.

“In addition to out-of-office email replies that drive me crazy, the ‘Hey, I’m tired.’ That drives me crazy. Everyone’s tired. The ‘Oh, I’m so busy,’ I read an article years ago, I’m busy, is really a way of saying I’m important, so assume everyone is busy…No out-of-office replies here, no I’m busy, and no I’m tired.”