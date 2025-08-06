Brooke Hogan Raises Concerns Over Hulk Hogan’s Final Medical Treatment

In a heartfelt and revealing call-in to the Bubba the Love Sponge Show, Brooke Hogan opened up about the final chapter of her father Hulk Hogan’s life, expressing both pride in how she and others cared for him, and frustration with how things ultimately unfolded. Brooke offered a rare, emotional insight into the challenges and complications her family faced behind the scenes during what would become the wrestling legend’s final years.

Brooke discussed how she and her father’s ex-wife Jennifer worked tirelessly to maintain his well-being after years of medical issues and surgeries. According to her, they had managed to get him into a stable, encouraging place.

“Me and Jenn [Hogan’s ex-wife] had him, not in mint condition, but pretty good. We had him going pretty good. I even told my husband, ‘Looking at him now, in my heart of hearts, I can see him living to be 85. I can see him making it to 85 or around there.’ His heart was compromised, but that spinal surgery should not have been the thing to take him out. Opioids would have been because they slow your breathing if you have had a major heart surgery. I sent over my detailed notes, and on the notes it said, ‘No opioids.’ He even asked me, ‘Tell them no opioids’ because it would slow his breathing down and he would not have oxygen.”

Brooke said she began to notice worrying signs that things were going downhill, from the symptoms he experienced to the care he was receiving. She also described disturbing moments in the hospital involving staff behavior and medication errors.

“When I heard about acidosis and I was putting the pieces together and what I was hearing, I knew what was going down and that it was the beginning of the end. I caught nurses trying to take pictures with him as he was coming out of anesthesia. Me and Jennifer literally had to be like guards. There were no limits. Nurses would try to take pictures while he was sleeping. I caught people double-dosing him and giving him the wrong medications. These last two years, I do not know how much work people were putting in, but me and Jenn did the heavy lifting and had him in a really good spot.”

She went on to question the lack of an autopsy following his passing and cast doubt on the sudden leukemia diagnosis that surfaced only at the very end. Brooke shared specific examples of her father's resilience through past heart complications, expressing confusion as to how things deteriorated so quickly this time around.

“I do think it is weird no autopsy was performed because yes, you can have a heart attack, but what was the reason for the heart attack? If he was up and doing breathing exercises, that means the surgery on his heart was a success and was working. The first thing, if he wanted to AFib, the first thing doctors would want to do is cardioversion or ablation. He had so many abrasions and cardioversions. I remember back then praying, ‘Dear God, please do not let this be the day my dad dies.’ He got through all of it and there was one day he was like, ‘My heart is starting to race.’ I was like, ‘Dad, try something different. Take a Valium. Lay down, drink some water, breathe.’ I bought cans of oxygen. ‘Take a hit of oxygen, take a valium, lie down, chill.’ His heart returned back to rhythm. ‘Maybe we are over doing it. Chill out. The less surgeries, the better. Let us try to keep you out of surgery because every time you go under anesthesia, it is hard on your body.’ The no autopsy and the leukemia out of nowhere hits me as BS. I would be surprised that a surgery would work on somebody with leukemia or would see a high white blood cell count and not do further investigation.”