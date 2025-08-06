×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Pat McAfee Reacts to WWE and ESPN Deal, Takes Aim at ESPN Execs

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 06, 2025
Pat McAfee Reacts to WWE and ESPN Deal, Takes Aim at ESPN Execs

WWE and ESPN’s groundbreaking $325 million-a-year streaming deal has sparked major reactions across the sports and entertainment world, but none have stood out more than Pat McAfee’s. The outspoken WWE commentator and ESPN personality had plenty to say in a viral post on X, blending celebration with sharp criticism of ESPN leadership.

McAfee kicked things off with praise for the deal, writing, “Congrats to the @WWE and @espn on getting a historic PLE deal done. Great to see 2 powerhouses of sports and entertainment come together. Cheers to the future 🍻.” He attached a GIF from The Blues Brothers to highlight his excitement.

But the post quickly turned pointed, with McAfee taking aim at the ESPN executives he has long been at odds with. “I assume all the mid level, powerless, bum ass suits at ESPN will attempt to muddy this somehow (out of context leaks/ignorant anonymous opinions/etc.)…”

He then added, “But, in the end… this agreement will outlive the dinosaurs currently guarding desks in Bristol and this deal will be great for ESPN.”

McAfee’s criticism was not random. He has a public and ongoing feud with Norby Williamson, ESPN’s Executive Editor and Head of Event and Studio Production. McAfee has accused Williamson of leaking negative viewership data about The Pat McAfee Show and trying to sabotage it internally. He has also labeled ESPN’s inner workings as outdated and stifling.

What makes McAfee’s reaction especially significant is his position at the intersection of both companies. As a current WWE on-air personality and an ESPN show host, he brings a unique perspective to the table. From calling matches on SmackDown and performing at WrestleMania to interviewing top figures from both worlds on his own platform, McAfee’s reach gives his opinion added weight.

Even while lashing out at certain ESPN executives, McAfee closed by reinforcing his belief in the value of the deal: “This deal will outlive the dinosaurs… and it will be great for ESPN.”

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login

AEW Dynamite

August 6, 2025 at

Cleveland, Ohio, USA

Hashtag: #dynamite
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Cleveland, Ohio

Aug. 6th 2025

#dynamite

WWE NXT Live

Davenport, Florida

Aug. 8th 2025

#nxt

WWE NXT Live

Venice, Florida

Aug. 9th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy