Roman Reigns Says WWE Is Far From Its Final Form

Roman Reigns believes WWE is only scratching the surface of its potential, even as the company rides high on business success.

Appearing on ESPN’s First Take to discuss the blockbuster new partnership between WWE and ESPN, Reigns shared his excitement about what lies ahead. Starting in 2026, all WWE Premium Live Events will stream exclusively on ESPN’s new direct-to-consumer platform, ending the current run with Peacock.

When asked what fans should expect from this shift, Reigns underlined WWE’s mindset of constant evolution.

“We’re just continually trying to get better. We don’t think we’re in our final form at all,” Reigns said. “It’s entertainment, so it’s always evolving, it’s ever-changing. That’s the type of pressure we like to put on ourselves. To be able to team up with an ESPN, we know we have to get better, we know we have to get bigger... we’re going to make it bigger.”

Reigns added that WWE already has what it takes to reach the next level, but timing and authenticity are crucial to growth.

“I think we have the ingredients,” he said. “As entertainment changes and newer generations take over, it happens in real time. You have to be authentic and organic about it. If you force it, it ends up crooked and not in the right place. Sometimes you just have to let it sink in the way it’s going to.”

Looking ahead, Reigns said WWE is prepared to adapt and stay on trend.

“There’s a lot that’s going to happen in the next couple of years that we’re not quite sure of, but we know we need to stay slightly ahead of the curve... just enough to know what’s happening so we can move with it.”

Triple H also appeared on ESPN and promised fans that WWE’s future on ESPN will deliver events that are “more of a spectacle than ever before.”

Fresh off a tag team win alongside Jey Uso at SummerSlam, Reigns found himself on the receiving end of a beatdown from The Vision on Monday’s Raw, alongside CM Punk and LA Knight. He is set to appear again on Raw in Philadelphia on August 18.

The full First Take interview with Roman Reigns is available on ESPN’s YouTube channel.