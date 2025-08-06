Superstar Removed From WWE Internal Active Roster

Austin Theory’s absence from WWE programming now appears to be more than just a short-term storyline development. A new report has confirmed that the Raw star is no longer listed on WWE’s internal active roster, further fueling speculation about his current status with the company.

While Theory has not been released, PWInsider.com reports that he has been officially removed from the internal list of active talent. The move follows his on-screen injury, which was used to write him off television. The exact details of the injury have not been publicly revealed, and there is still no official timeline for his return.

Despite the shift, Fightful Select notes that Theory is now listed alongside other inactive or injured talent such as Zoey Stark and Ilja Dragunov. This internal reclassification typically occurs when a wrestler is unavailable for bookings due to injury or other factors, and does not necessarily signal the end of their WWE run.

Theory’s departure from the active roster comes just two weeks after Grayson Waller declared the end of their tag team, A-Town Down Under, during an episode of Raw. Waller told fans he was moving forward without Theory due to the injury and has since been featured in backstage segments exploring new alliances.

As of now, there is no official word on how serious Theory’s injury is or what WWE’s long-term plans are for him.

WNS wishes Austin Theory all the best in his recovery.

