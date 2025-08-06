New Details Revealed About WWE’s Groundbreaking ESPN Streaming Deal

WWE's media landscape is set for a major shift as new details continue to emerge about the blockbuster deal between WWE and ESPN. This long-term agreement will see all Premium Live Events move exclusively to ESPN’s new streaming service beginning in 2026, a change that represents one of the most significant media moves in WWE history. A fresh report is offering insight into the financials, launch details, and what the future may hold for WWE’s vast archive of past programming.

Reported by CNBC and further examined by Fightful Select, the five-year deal is said to average $325 million annually. The partnership will begin just before WrestleMania 2026 and run through WrestleMania season in 2031. WWE Premium Live Events will stream exclusively on ESPN’s upcoming direct-to-consumer platform, which is set to launch at a monthly cost of $29.99. ESPN confirmed that cable and satellite subscribers who already have ESPN access will be able to authenticate their subscription through the ESPN app and access the new service at no additional charge.

While the deal firmly addresses the future of WWE’s live event programming, it leaves a question mark over its expansive archive of historical content. The report notes speculation that WWE may be working on a separate arrangement with Google to distribute archived content more broadly through YouTube. Meanwhile, the ESPN streaming platform will also feature integrated coverage from the NFL Network and NFL RedZone, positioning it as a major player in the streaming sports space.

With Monday Night Raw continuing on Netflix and Friday Night SmackDown staying with the USA Network, WWE has now solidified the primary U.S. homes for its weekly and live event content. All that remains is an official announcement regarding the next destination for the WWE historical library, which currently resides on Peacock.

