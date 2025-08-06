Triple H Opens Up About Brock Lesnar’s Return: “Time To Come Home”

Brock Lesnar's shocking return at SummerSlam continues to send tremors through the wrestling world, and now WWE’s Chief Content Officer Triple H has spoken publicly for the first time since “The Beast Incarnate” reemerged. Appearing on ESPN’s Get Up, Triple H confirmed that Lesnar’s comeback was not only welcomed but initiated by WWE leadership, who reached out to the former champion weeks before SummerSlam.

Triple H opened up about the behind-the-scenes decision to bring Lesnar back and emphasized just how significant the moment was for both the company and the fans who had doubted they would see Lesnar again.

“Have you met Brock Lesnar? Whatever the hell he wants when you’re Brock Lesnar, when that music hits and you walk down that aisle. Doesn’t matter where he is. He sort of does what he wants to do. So we’re thrilled to have the beast back. You know, we hit him up and said, time to come home. And he was into it. And here we are.”

The return capped off SummerSlam in dramatic fashion and has dominated headlines ever since. It was revealed on Raw that WWE contacted Lesnar about three weeks ago, with internal clearance reportedly granted by the company’s legal team four weeks earlier. Lesnar had been absent from WWE programming due to his name being mentioned in the Janel Grant lawsuit, but he is now officially back in the fold.

Triple H highlighted just how special the moment was, not just from a storyline standpoint but also from the emotional connection many fans have with Lesnar’s legacy.

“And a massive, massive moment for our WWE fans, something that they felt they wouldn’t get to see, and making a statement, as you’re watching right now with John Cena, you know, huge, and we’re thrilled to have him back.”

With a confrontation already having taken place between Lesnar, John Cena, and Cody Rhodes, the stage appears to be set for a major main event clash. While no official date has been confirmed, the pieces are in motion for Lesnar vs. Cena to headline one of WWE’s upcoming premium events.