Vince McMahon Leads Emotional Standing Ovation at Hulk Hogan’s Funeral

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 06, 2025
Hulk Hogan’s funeral was held on Tuesday, and new details have emerged from the service, courtesy of Steve Stasiak from “Book Pro Wrestlers,” who was in attendance and shared his account of the emotional day.

In a surprise moment, Vince McMahon arrived unannounced and addressed those gathered to pay tribute. Also in attendance were Triple H, Kevin Nash, Shane McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, and Linda McMahon. Music legend Willie Nelson, now 92, was also present at the service.

Hogan’s casket reportedly featured a Donald Trump sticker, a detail that stood out among attendees. Notably, Brooke Hogan, the wrestling icon’s daughter, was absent from the ceremony.

At one point during the proceedings, Vince McMahon asked everyone in the room, including fans, friends, and wrestling legends, to rise and give Hulk Hogan one final standing ovation. The crowd applauded together in a moment filled with emotion, which ultimately gave way to tears.

R.I.P Hulk Hogan! 

