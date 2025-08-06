Bret Hart Names His Pick For Best Wrestler in the World Today

WWE Hall of Famer Bret "The Hitman" Hart recently spoke with Complex Sports, where he gave high praise to several of today’s top stars and revealed who he believes is the best wrestler in the world right now. While acknowledging his admiration for legends like Rey Mysterio and current standout Roman Reigns, Hart ultimately named CM Punk as his top pick.

“There’s a lot of really good wrestlers. I mean, I’m a forever Rey Mysterio fan. I love watching Rey even now today, especially as he gets older. But I’m also a big fan of Roman Reigns, and I think if I had answered the question, I’d say CM Punk,” Hart said.

You can watch Bret Hart’s full comments in the video below.