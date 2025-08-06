MVP Reportedly Creating Tension in AEW Over Hurt Syndicate Creative Plans

AEW's Hurt Syndicate faction has reportedly been the center of growing internal frustration, with veteran star MVP at the heart of the backstage chatter. According to Fightful Select, MVP’s behavior has rubbed several people the wrong way, particularly in relation to how the group has handled creative discussions and their potential opponents.

Speculation around the Hurt Syndicate's backstage dynamics picked up after a Twitter Space hosted by JCup2013 of The Wrestling Binder, who revealed that similar concerns have been brewing for months. While MVP maintains professional relationships with Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin, it has been noted that he is not a fan of Mike Bailey. Multiple sources confirmed MVP has made his disdain for Bailey quite clear, especially when there were internal talks about the Hurt Syndicate possibly losing the AEW World Tag Team titles to JetSpeed. Interestingly, the idea of dropping the titles to JetSpeed was never formally communicated to the talent involved.

Creative ideas surrounding the Hurt Syndicate's direction have reportedly been pitched, though it is unclear which, if any, have gained serious traction. One proposal suggested that FTR win at All In: Texas to spark a redemption arc. At one point, FTR was penciled in to face Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay, but Ospreay’s injury forced a change in plans. It's claimed the Hurt Syndicate turned down the idea of losing to FTR at both All In and Forbidden Door, reportedly stating they would rather lose to a younger faction.

Among MVP’s preferred teams for a potential loss were the Gates of Agony, The Outrunners, or Private Party. While there was some openness to the idea of losing to Swerve and Ospreay, that scenario became less likely with Ospreay sidelined due to a neck issue. Notably, the Hurt Syndicate has already defeated all three of the factions they were willing to lose to, adding to locker room frustrations. Some within AEW have described the group as heels who dominate in-ring, deliver flashy offense, and exit through the crowd to interact with fans. Despite the tension, there are no plans for the group to disband, as all three members remain under multi-year deals.

The report also notes that MJF was originally expected to work with the Hurt Syndicate for an extended run. Although those plans appear to have changed, there is reportedly no animosity between MJF and the group. In fact, many within AEW believe 2025 has been the strongest year for locker room morale in a long time, with most downplaying any larger internal issues.

