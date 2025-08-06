×
WWE NXT Heatwave Adds Two Big Matches to the Card

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 06, 2025
WWE NXT Heatwave is quickly heating up with three major matches now confirmed for the August 24 premium live event in Lowell, Massachusetts.

On this week’s episode of NXT, a wild scene unfolded when Jordynne Grace returned in a neck brace and interrupted Blake Monroe’s match against Kelani Jordan. Grace chased Monroe out of the arena and into a getaway car. Later in the night, Grace met with General Manager Ava, who officially sanctioned a match between the two for Heatwave.

Also added to the card, NXT Tag Team Champions Hank & Tank will put their titles on the line against two members of the mysterious faction Darkstate. The announcement followed a chaotic post-match attack where all four Darkstate members stormed the ring and laid out both Hank & Tank and their opponents, Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon. Ava later confirmed the tag title match during a backstage segment.

Additionally, NXT Champion Oba Femi is set to defend his title at Heatwave. His opponent will be decided on the August 19 edition of NXT in Philadelphia, when Trick Williams faces Je’Von Evans in a high-stakes number one contender’s bout.

Updated Lineup for WWE NXT Heatwave (August 24):

  • NXT Champion Oba Femi vs. Trick Williams or Je’Von Evans

  • NXT Tag Team Champions Hank & Tank vs. Two members of Darkstate (Dion Lennox, Cutler James, Saquon Shugars, or Osiris Griffin)

  • Jordynne Grace vs. Blake Monroe

