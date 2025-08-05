WWE NXT Results - August 5, 2025

Tonight on NXT, Nia Jax is back on NXT taking on Thea Hail, Myles Borne collides with Lexis King, Sol Ruca puts her NXT Women's North American Title on the line against Tatum Paxley, Blake Monroe battles Kelani Jordan, the NXT Tag Team Titles are on the line as Kale Dixon & Uriah Connors take on the champs, Hank & Tank and more!

Check back for live results when the show airs!

NXT has a glamourous opening as Blake Monroe opens NXT.

Match 1: Blake Monroe -vs- Kelani Jordan

Jordan runs to the ring and goes after Monroe right at the bell. Jordan throws Monroe around the ring and then takes her down and covers her for a one fall. Jordan comes off the ropes and hammers down on Monroe and then Jordan slaps Monroe in a headlock. Monroe throws Jordan out of the ring and then hits her with a baseball slide through the ropes. Back in the ring, Monroe slams down Jordan with a sidewalk slam and then double boots Jordan and covers for a two count. Jordan punches Monroe and Monroe takes down Jordan with a slingblade. Jordan punches Monroe but Monroe comes back with some strikes grounding Jordan. Jordan takes down Monroe and hits a springboard cutter on Monroe and covers for a near fall. Jordan slaps Monroe in a half crab and Monroe breaks the hold getting to the ropes. Jordan hits an Angle Slam on Monroe and covers Monroe for two. Jordan jumps off the top rope and Monroe headbutts her down and kicks her. Monroe covers for a two and Jordynne Grace runs and Monroe leaves the match and runs outside the arena and gets in a car and runs away.

Winner by Countout: Kelani Jordan

Backstage, Chase U is freaking out for the tag title match. Andre Chase comes by, Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors ask him what are the chances they'll win. Chase says it's slim but the boys get excited there is a chance.

Match 2 - NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Hank & Tank(c) -vs- Chase U (Kale Dixon & Uriah Connors) w/Andre Chase

Connors and Dixon kick down Hank off the bat and cover for a near fall. Connors is tagged in and Hank is double teamed. Hank is covered again for a two count. Connors punches Hank and Hank boots Connors and tags Tank. Tank covers Connors for a near fall. Connors punches Tank and Tank punches Connors back, Connors elbows and kicks Tank and tags in Dixon. Dixon takes down Tank and covers him. Tank kicks out and gets out of the ring, Hank joins him and Dixon flies over the ropes in a corkscrew splash. Back in the ring, Hank slams down Dixon and Connors pushes Dixon out of the way and he gets squished. Back in the ring, Hank covers Dixon and his shoulders aren't down. Dixon is double teamed after Connors is sent out of the ring. Dixon is covered and Hank and Tank win.

Winners: Hank & Tank

After the match, the lights go out and DarkState appears. They enter the ring and take out Hank & Tank, Dixon, Connors and Andre Chase.

Fatal Influence is backstage and they talk about no one being here to take out Jaida Parker. Ash by Elegance's manager comes by and tells Jacy Jayne she'll lose her title on Thursday. Jayne tells him to go away and asks Jazmyn to shine up her belts.

Myles Borne is backstage and he runs into Tavion Heights. They congratulate each other for getting out of NQCC.

The Culling is backstage and they tell Tatum Paxley that tonight is her night.

Match 3: Myles Borne -vs- Lexis King

The bell rings and King kicks Borne and slaps him in a headlock. King slams down Borne in a headlock and Borne breaks free for the hold. Borne knocks King down and hits him with a backdrop. King takes down Borne and covers him for a near fall. Borne hits King with a back breaker and covers him for a two count. King comes off the top rope and Borne drop kicks him and covers for a near fall. King kicks Borne out of the ring and Borne gets in the ring and knocks King out of the ring and then hits a suicide dive on King and we cut to commercial.

And we are back, Borne punches out King in the middle of the ring. King slaps the Guillotine chokehold on Borne. Borne powers out of the hold and knocks King out of the ring. King pulls Borne out of the ring and slams him into the steel steps. King stomps on Borne's head on the steel steps. King throws Borne back in the ring and hangs him up on the middle rope and then covers for a near fall. King keeps kicking Borne in the side of his head and then hits a running dropkick in the corner and covers Borne for a two count. Borne hits a snap powerslam out of nowhere on King and then takes King down with punches. King is suplexed twice and then gets kneed in the face, Borne slams down King and gets the win.

Winner: Myles Borne

DarkState is backstage and they talk about taking out Hank & Tank and how they want to be up Hank & Tank's butts until they cannot handle it.

Match 4: Thea Hail -vs- Nia Jax

Jax flips everyone off when she enters the ring. Hail jumps Jax off the bell and Jax catches her and slams Hail into the corner and slams her down. Hail kicks Jax in the knees and Jax just throws Hail on the ground. Jax misses and elbow and Hail hits a standing moonsault and Jax tosses Hail off of her. Jax hits a Samoan Drop on Hail and Hail is thrown into the corner. Jax chokes her with her foot against the turnbuckles and Hail is then choked out on the ropes. Jax throws Hail in the air and lets her crash to the mat. Jax then tosses Hail out of the ring and we cut to commercial.

We come back from commercial and Jax squishes Hail against the ropes and then tosses her to the other end of the ring. Hail kicks and strikes Jax and Jax takes down Hail with a clothesline. Jax slaps Hail in a stretch submission. Hail punches her way out of the hold but Jax runs into her sending her to the mat and then hits a leg drop on Hail and covers for a near fall. Hail is put in a chinlock and Hail counters out with a stunner. Hail goes to roll up Jax but Jax counters and hits a GlamSlam on Hail. Hail punches Jax and kicks her to the mat. Hail hits a float over DDT and covers Jax for two. Hail slams down Jax again and tries for a pin. Hail attempts another pin but Jax kicks out. Hail comes off the top rope but Jax stops her before and slams her down. Jax slams into Hail in the corner and then hits Annihilator and gets the win.

Winner: Nia Jax

After the match, Kelly Kincaid talks to Nia Jax. Jax talks about Lash Legend and tells her she is out to take out Legend. Legend comes out and she and Jax start fighting. Officials and security come out and separate them.

Oba Femi walks backstage and will be out in the ring and has some words for the NXT Universe.

Jordynne Grace is in Ava's office. Grace tells Ava her neckbrace will be off soon and she'll be cleared to wrestle. Ava tells Grace that she'll have Blake Monroe at HeatWave and that Monroe deserves to get her ass kicked.

Oba Femi struts out to the ring. Femi gets on the mic and says that for the last two weeks Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura have tried to dethrone him. He says they failed and he wants to know who is worthy to be his next challenger. He says no one is worthy and that the future isn't looking bright because he's destroyed everyone. Trick Williams interrupts Femi. Williams says he agrees Femi is a big dog but Williams is the bigger dog. Femi says all Williams does is try to convince everyone is great. Williams says he's carrying two brands and what is Femi doing? Femi says he's the NXT champion so he's carrying NXT and reminds Williams he's never beaten Femi. Williams says why can't he carry two brands and he says he'll take Femi off his mountain. Je'Von Evans comes out and calls Williams a goof and says Femi is the biggest dog in the yard and all Williams is doing is making this about himself. Williams tells Evans to mind his business and Femi says he'll let them solve this. Evans says he wants to challenge Williams for a number one contender spot. Williams says he won't fight Evans today but will in two weeks in Philly. TNA's Moose comes out and tells Williams he's here to snap him back to reality and says he's going to beat Williams in their next match and that he'll Whoop that Trick. He says he's coming after Femi next. The lights go off and DarkState run out and a brawl ensues. DarkState is beaten up and Moose, Femi, Evans and Williams stand tall in the ring.

Arianna Grace approaches Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo and says she's just here to check up on him. Lash Legend and Nia Jax enter and continue to fight.

Wren Sinclair and Charlie Dempsey are backstage and Wren talks about cheering up Dempsey. Sinclair says Joe Hendry cheers her up and he jumps out of a fridge. Dempsey says NXT doesn't need Hendry. Sinclair reveals she's dressed like Hendry and Hendry gives Dempsey a clone of his outfit and says they should wrestle next week.

Match 5: Yoshiki Inamura -vs- Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo

Stacks attacks Inamura before the bell rings. Once the bell rings, Stacks slams Inamura down and gets him in a headlock. Inamura powers out of the hold and Stacks puts him back in a hold. Inamura punches out of the hold and slams down Stacks who counters it and splashes down on Inamura. Stacks covers Inamura who kicks out and then Stacks starts with punches on Inamura. Stacks comes off the top rope but is caught and slammed down. Inamura takes down Stack and chops and kicks him. Inamura chops Stacks out of the ring and then goes out to meet him. Stacks slams Inamura into he apron and Inamura slaps Stacks to the ground. Arianna Grace runs out and slaps Inamura. The ref is distracted by Grace and Josh Briggs runs in and takes out Inamura allowing Stacks to run in and get the pin.

Winner: Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo

We come back from commercial break and Ethan Page is in the ring. He talks about being the best champion for the last 70 days and hoew he took care of Santino Marella. Page talks about how being Canadian makes Marella better than everyone here. Page rattles off a list of some notable Canadians but says he's the number one Canadian. Page shows off his new North American Title. Page says he wants to celebrate his last week's victory with singing the Canadian National Anthem. Tavion Heights interrupts him and tells Heights he is proud of his country and that he completed in the Olympic Games for USA. Heights says he's a weapon in human form and he wants to release this pent up energy on Page. Page tells Heights to learn how to walk and run before trying to dance with Page. Chelsea Green comes out with The Secret Hervice. Green tells Heights that he's got balls interrupting the great Ethan Page. Green says Page once fought a Moose and the moose apologized and all great champions are Canadian. Green says she's a proud Canadian and she's out here to support her countryman and sing the national anthem. She calls Heights ignorant and calls him a trashy American. Heights punches Page and tells Green he will find a woman who will take down Green.

Backstage, Lola Vice and Kelani Jordan talk about Jordan's win. Fallon Henley and Jacy Jayne come by and tells Jordan she's pathetic. Jazmyn Nyx comes by with Jayne's belts. Nyx says while she was gone shining the belts she told Ava to get Jayne and Henley a tag match next week.

Lash Legend and Nia Jax continue to fight backstage and Ava tells them she's over this and will set up a match for them.

Moose, Oba Femi, Je'Von Evans and Trick Williams talk backstage. Ava tells them next week they battle DarkState and in two weeks Williams and Evans will go at it. Hank & Tank come in and are upset over DarkState so Ava gives them a match against DarkState in two weeks.

Match 6 - NXT Women's North American Championship Match: Sol Ruca(c) w/Zaria -vs- Tatum Paxley w/The Culling (Izzi Dame, Niko Vance & Shawn Spears)

Ruca and Paxley lock up and roll around the ropes. Ruca gets Paxley on the mat and Paxley slams into Ruca in the corner and hits a facebuster on her knee and covers Ruca for a quick one count. Paxley mounts Ruca and punches her and then Ruca is slapped in a submission hold. Ruca punches Paxley and gets her in a surfboard stretch submission. Ruca drop kicks Paxley and hits a springboard facebuster on Paxley. Ruca climbs the ropes and Spears distracts Ruca and Zaria get in their face. Ruca moonsaults off the turnbuckle onto Spears, Vance and Dame and we cut to commercial.

Back to our Main Event, Paxley chokes Ruca in the corner but Ruca sends her to the other corner. Paxley hits a DDT on Ruca and covers for a near fall. Paxley gets Ruca in a chin lock submission hold. Paxley tries for another DDT but Ruca counters and kicks down Paxley. Ruca takes down Paxley with some body checks and super kicks Paxley. Ruca hits a neckbreaker and then slams into Paxley. Ruca covers Paxley who kicks out. Paxley gets smoked with a knee and she kicks Ruca from outside the ropes. Paxley hits a corkscrew moonsault on Ruca and covers for a near fall. Paxley punches Ruca in the corner and Ruca is now seated on the top turnbuckle. Paxley climbs up to and tries to superplex Ruca. Ruca counters and hits a powerbomb on Paxley. Ruca goes for a spear and misses and hits the ring post. Paxley tries to get a pin but only gets to a two count. Ruca slams down Paxley and covers and Paxley kicks out. Ruca tries for a moonsault and misses, Paxley is speared into the corner and Ruca sets her on the top rope and Ruca tries to a move but falls. Ruca tries for it again but Paxley hits a top rope neckbreaker on Ruca. Spears tries to give Paxley her Barbie but Dame stops Spears. Nia Jax and Lash Legend come out fighting and everyone gets distracted. Ruca hits Sol Snatcher on Paxley and gets the win.

Winner: Sol Ruca

Ruca and Zaria celebrate in the ring, as Jax and Legend are laid out and The Culling retreats backstage and we get the end credits.