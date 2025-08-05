WWE Raw Maintains Global Top Ten Streak Ahead of SummerSlam

The July 28 edition of WWE Raw on Netflix, which served as the go-home episode ahead of SummerSlam, continued its strong streak by drawing 2.7 million global views for the third consecutive week. The show also recorded 5.5 million global hours viewed in its first seven days on the platform, according to the latest Tudum report from Netflix.

This week’s viewership matched the previous two weeks in terms of global views, although there was a slight dip in hours watched compared to last week's 5.7 million. The show’s runtime remained steady at 1 hour and 59 minutes, just two minutes shorter than the week before.

Despite the drop in viewing hours, Raw still managed to land in the eighth spot on Netflix’s global rankings for the week. It also held its place in the Top Ten across ten different countries, including the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and India.

Over the past ten weeks, WWE Raw has averaged 2.67 million global views per week, with a minor increase in the average global hours watched, now at 5.24 million.

Dave Meltzer has shared his thoughts on these numbers, though further context was not provided in the report.

The episode itself was packed with key SummerSlam build-up, including a fiery promo exchange between CM Punk and Gunther, a chaotic attack by The Bron Brons on Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, a men's World Tag Team Championship match, and an eight-woman tag team bout rounding out a busy card.

