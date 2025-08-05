×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Raw Maintains Global Top Ten Streak Ahead of SummerSlam

Posted By: Neb Nirek on Aug 05, 2025
WWE Raw Maintains Global Top Ten Streak Ahead of SummerSlam

The July 28 edition of WWE Raw on Netflix, which served as the go-home episode ahead of SummerSlam, continued its strong streak by drawing 2.7 million global views for the third consecutive week. The show also recorded 5.5 million global hours viewed in its first seven days on the platform, according to the latest Tudum report from Netflix.

This week’s viewership matched the previous two weeks in terms of global views, although there was a slight dip in hours watched compared to last week's 5.7 million. The show’s runtime remained steady at 1 hour and 59 minutes, just two minutes shorter than the week before.

Despite the drop in viewing hours, Raw still managed to land in the eighth spot on Netflix’s global rankings for the week. It also held its place in the Top Ten across ten different countries, including the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and India.

Over the past ten weeks, WWE Raw has averaged 2.67 million global views per week, with a minor increase in the average global hours watched, now at 5.24 million.

Dave Meltzer has shared his thoughts on these numbers, though further context was not provided in the report.

The episode itself was packed with key SummerSlam build-up, including a fiery promo exchange between CM Punk and Gunther, a chaotic attack by The Bron Brons on Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, a men's World Tag Team Championship match, and an eight-woman tag team bout rounding out a busy card.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Our new commenting system is live! Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Cleveland, Ohio

Aug. 6th 2025

#dynamite

WWE NXT Live

Davenport, Florida

Aug. 8th 2025

#nxt

WWE NXT Live

Venice, Florida

Aug. 9th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy