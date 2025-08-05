RFK Jr.’s Niece Zoe Hines Participates in WWE SummerSlam Tryouts

Zoe Hines, a standout softball player from Boston College, recently participated in WWE’s SummerSlam tryouts held last Thursday in New Jersey.

Hines, who is in her senior year and appears to have recently graduated, has an impressive athletic background. In addition to playing for Boston College, she represents France on both its senior national and U22 softball teams. Before enrolling at BCU, she was a four-sport varsity athlete in high school.

She also has a notable family connection. Hines is the niece of actress Cheryl Hines, who is married to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the current U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Hines shared her gratitude for the WWE opportunity on Instagram, writing, “Grateful for the opportunity, the experience, and the people. Honored to represent @wwe at the 2025 SummerSlam Tryout.”

The tryout was part of WWE's broader SummerSlam week activities. On the same day as the tryout, Triple H visited the White House for an executive order signing related to sports, fitness, and nutrition, which included the reintroduction of the Presidential Fitness Test.

Back in June, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon also had a meeting with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to discuss future initiatives for the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition. RFK Jr. posted, “Met today with @TripleH and @StephMcMahon to strategize about the upcoming President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition.”

Triple H later replied, “Thank you for having us, @SecKennedy. Always striving to do whatever we can to help make our nation’s youth as healthy as they can be.”

Hines’ participation in the tryout is another example of WWE continuing to scout athletes from a variety of sporting backgrounds.