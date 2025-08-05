Why WWE Abruptly Ended John Cena’s Heel Turn Plans

John Cena has made a surprising return to familiar territory, reverting back to his babyface roots during the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. The shift comes just ahead of his highly anticipated appearance at SummerSlam, where he squared off against Cody Rhodes in a hard-fought contest.

Despite some speculation that the turn might be short-lived or part of a larger swerve, Cena maintained his babyface demeanor throughout SummerSlam. After suffering a loss to Rhodes, he showed sportsmanship by embracing him in the ring, with many interpreting the moment as a symbolic passing of the torch.

However, Cena’s reunion with the WWE Universe did not go uninterrupted. His return to the good side was met with a shocking attack from his longtime rival, Brock Lesnar, who made an unexpected comeback and left Cena laid out in the ring.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez offered insight into the creative decision behind Cena’s character change. Meltzer revealed that the original heel storyline was dropped because “it sucked” and because a feud with Brock Lesnar works more effectively with Lesnar in the heel role.

Alvarez added that Cena naturally thrives as a babyface, suggesting that this played a role in halting the heel storyline altogether. It was also reported that Triple H confirmed Lesnar was a name Cena personally requested for his farewell run, further explaining the sudden shift in plans.

Cena is now expected to face Brock Lesnar at WWE Clash in Paris. He is currently scheduled to appear on the next episode of SmackDown in Montreal, with speculation swirling that Lesnar could also make an appearance, though nothing has been officially announced.

