Joey Ryan Set For Controversial Wrestling Return Five Years After #SpeakingOut Allegations

Joey Ryan, the controversial professional wrestler who was effectively banned from the wrestling industry in 2020 due to multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, is set to make a surprising return to the ring later this month.

The 45-year-old performer is currently being promoted for the upcoming ‘Portland Wrestling: Reborn’ show on Saturday, August 23, 2025, in Vancouver, Washington. This marks Ryan’s first official match appearance since his career abruptly halted in the wake of the #SpeakingOut movement.

Ryan, known for his time in TNA, ROH, and the independent circuit, saw his wrestling career collapse after numerous women accused him of sexual misconduct in 2020. He has denied the allegations and pursued defamation lawsuits, though his reputation led to him being blacklisted by major companies. In 2022, Ryan briefly worked at Disneyland before his past was brought to public attention, resulting in his reported dismissal.

His planned return to wrestling comes five years after the industry-shaking #SpeakingOut movement, which exposed widespread abuse and misconduct within wrestling, leading to significant accountability measures and the removal of several individuals from prominent promotions.

