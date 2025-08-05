Brooke Hogan Removed Herself From Hulk Hogan’s Will Amid Fears Over “Shady” Inner Circle

Brooke Hogan has broken her silence following the passing of her father, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, revealing why she made the stunning choice to remove herself from his will before his death. During an emotional appearance on the Bubba the Love Sponge Show, Brooke explained that her decision was not about money, but rather to protect her loved ones from potentially dangerous and complicated legal battles.

Brooke confirmed that she had been estranged from her father for the past two years, and ultimately made the decision with her own family’s well-being in mind. She expressed concern that staying involved with her father’s estate would mean facing powerful and unsettling forces.

“I do not want to fight Linda. I do not want to fight Scientology,” Brooke explained. “I do not want somebody that I love to get knocked off. I do not know how deep this stuff goes. It scared me. And I just said, ‘I want out.’”

She made it clear that her motivation was never financial, recounting the emotional moment she sent the text that finalized her departure from the will.

“I was sobbing when I wrote the text… I just said, ‘Take me off everything, I just , I do not want to be a part of it,’” she shared.

The Hogan family has long lived under public scrutiny, particularly during the mid-2000s when they starred in VH1’s reality series Hogan Knows Best. That show captured their lives as a seemingly close-knit family, but the relationship between Hulk and his daughter has since fractured, culminating in a painful moment when he declined to walk her down the aisle at her 2022 wedding to former NHL player Steven Oleksy.

Despite the separation, Brooke expressed hope that her father’s image and accomplishments would be handled with care going forward.

“I would have made him an Elvis legacy, or a Marilyn Monroe legacy, or a Selena legacy,” Brooke said. “And I hope that whoever has his marks does that. I just know that the people around him are pretty shady and not in his best interest.”

EXCLUSIVE: Brooke Hogan calls into our show to talk about the death of her father Hulk Hogan, his wife, what she knew about his health and so much more! pic.twitter.com/JhgUSsb6jl , Bubba The Love Sponge®️ (@TheBubbaArmy) August 5, 2025

