×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Join the WNS Team: News Reporters Wanted to Help Shape Our Wrestling Coverage

Posted By: Neb Nirek on Aug 05, 2025
Join the WNS Team: News Reporters Wanted to Help Shape Our Wrestling Coverage

Are you passionate about professional wrestling and want to be part of something exciting?

WrestlingNewsSource.com is currently looking for dedicated volunteer news reporters to join our growing team. If you love wrestling and have the time and drive to contribute regularly, this is your chance to be part of a respected platform that reaches thousands of fans daily.

Although this is a voluntary role, it offers a valuable chance to sharpen your writing and reporting skills, enhance your portfolio, and become part of a supportive team that shares your passion for wrestling, all while keeping fans informed on the latest developments in the world of professional wrestling. 

We are looking for individuals who:

🔹Have a strong passion for professional wrestling
🔹Understand news reporting or have writing experience
🔹Can post news consistently (daily)
🔹Can source stories from trusted wrestling and mainstream outlets
🔹Can write clearly, accurately, and engagingly

If this sounds like you, we would love to hear from you. Help us continue delivering top-tier wrestling coverage and be part of the WNS legacy as we approach our 20th year online.

To apply, email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com or DM @wns_benkerin on Instagram.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Cleveland, Ohio

Aug. 6th 2025

#dynamite

WWE NXT Live

Davenport, Florida

Aug. 8th 2025

#nxt

WWE NXT Live

Venice, Florida

Aug. 9th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy