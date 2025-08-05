Naomi Pays Emotional Tribute to Her Father After Live Entrance at WWE SummerSlam 2025

Naomi may have left WWE SummerSlam 2025 with her biggest win yet, but the most emotional moment of the night came before the bell even rang. Her father, Shawn McCray of the Derek Mack Band, performed her entrance live in front of a roaring crowd, creating a memory that went far beyond the ring.

Naomi went on to defeat both Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley in a hard-fought Triple Threat Match, pinning Ripley to retain the WWE Women’s World Championship. Following the event, she shared her heartfelt gratitude online, writing:

"I love you dad more than I could ever express in words. I wouldn't be any of this without you @derekmackband 'Being a daddy's girl is like having permanent armor for the rest of your life.' , Marinela Reka #SummerSlam"

While Naomi stood tall at SummerSlam, the celebration may be short-lived. Former NXT Women’s and North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer has already issued a warning. In a message posted to social media, Vaquer reminded Naomi that their match is set for WWE Clash in Paris.

“Naomi, congratulations,” she said. “You just won a free pass to Hell, because in Paris, you are going to face La Primera, and I’m going to become the new champion.”