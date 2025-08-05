Tomohiko Hashimoto Passes Away Aged 47 After Battle With Cancer

Japanese wrestling has lost one of its most respected veterans, as Tomohiko Hashimoto has sadly passed away at the age of 47. The news comes after Hashimoto’s public battle with liver cancer, a fight he courageously shared with fans and peers alike.

The announcement was made by Pro Wrestling A-Team, the promotion he launched in 2017. Hashimoto had previously undergone treatment in 2024, but in May of this year, he revealed the cancer had returned and that he would be stepping away from the ring. Despite his declining health, he competed in one final match for A-Team in June, holding out hope that he might wrestle again one day.

“Tomohiko Hashimoto passed away at 7:55 a.m. on August 5, 2025,” A-Team posted on social media. “We would like to express our sincere gratitude to everyone who has supported him. We will provide further updates in the future, but for now, we ask for your understanding in making this announcement.”

Hashimoto began his career in the early 2000s, most notably working for DDT Pro-Wrestling before later branching out into the independent scene. Alongside his pro wrestling accolades, he also stepped into the MMA world, where he faced Alistair Overeem in a high-profile bout at Inoki Bom-Ba-Ye 2003.

Atsushi Onita, another iconic name in Japanese wrestling, took to social media to honor his former opponent: “Received news of Hashimoto’s passing. A man blessed with a great physique who loved indie wrestling with all his heart. We fought many times, and the techniques he unleashed from his body were incredibly powerful. I pray for his soul to rest in peace.”

Hashimoto also played a key role in the early career of WWE’s IYO SKY, helping train her through his Team Makehen group.

WNS wishes our deepest and heartfelt condolences to Hashimoto's family and friends.