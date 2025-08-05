×
Charles Robinson Declares He’s “Alive And Well” After Death Hoax Goes Viral

Posted By: Neb Nirek on Aug 05, 2025
Charles Robinson Declares He’s “Alive And Well” After Death Hoax Goes Viral

WWE referee Charles Robinson has squashed a disturbing online rumor claiming he had passed away, firmly declaring he is very much “alive and well.”

The veteran referee, affectionately known as “Lil’ Naitch,” was the subject of a fake memorial graphic that began circulating on Facebook, falsely stating WWE had confirmed his death. Robinson took to Instagram to shut it down in no uncertain terms.

“I am alive and well. Some people are just stinky nasty old butt holes that spread lies. Do not believe anything you read on the Internet. Have a great week. #NOTDEAD,” he posted.

Robinson, a respected senior official who has worked countless high-profile matches over the years, was last seen taking a brutal spear from Goldberg during his retirement bout with GUNTHER at the Saturday Night’s Main Event special in July, suffering a broken rib in the process.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Charles Robinson (@wwerobinson)

