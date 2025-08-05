Randy Orton Reportedly Open To Interesting Offer From Jelly Roll

WWE may not have seen the last of Randy Orton and Jelly Roll as an on-screen duo, even after their loss at SummerSlam.

Despite being defeated in a tag team match against Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre, the crossover between the country music star and the WWE veteran could still continue. One key moment during their entrance might have been more than just a crowd-pleaser. As the duo made their way to the ring, Jelly Roll sang along to Orton’s iconic theme song, “Voices,” sparking speculation among fans that a musical collaboration could be on the horizon.

According to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, Jelly Roll recently approached Randy Orton about recording a cover of his theme song. Orton, who has reportedly been protective of the track in recent years, was unexpectedly open to the idea.

WWE sources have informed Sapp that they believe Orton may advocate for the project moving forward, suggesting the pairing may evolve beyond the ring.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to join the discussion? Our new commenting system is live! Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).