Braun Strowman Unloads On WWE After SummerSlam Fan Chant Incident

Posted By: Neb Nirek on Aug 05, 2025
Braun Strowman Unloads On WWE After SummerSlam Fan Chant Incident

Tensions flared online following a controversial moment during WWE’s SummerSlam post-show panel, and both Karrion Kross and Braun Strowman are making their voices heard.

During the live broadcast, the audience loudly chanted “We want Kross” while Triple H addressed the crowd. Instead of acknowledging the chant directly, the WWE Chief Content Officer fired back with, “You want Brock, you’ve got him,” sparking confusion and criticism online. Many fans questioned whether he misheard the chant or deliberately redirected it.

Karrion Kross quickly responded to the moment on social media, posting:
“Unreal. They write the scripts… But the fans write the truth. Thank you, Tick tock.”

That message was soon picked up by Braun Strowman, who did not hold back his feelings about WWE’s current direction.
“You know they don’t care about the fans!!!!! They care about nepotism ass kissers and their buddies!!!!” he wrote.

When a fan sarcastically asked him to share how he really feels, Strowman doubled down by replying:
“No feelings here. Facts!!!!”

Based on his comments, Braun Strowman seems far from interested in returning to WWE anytime soon.

