WWE Reportedly Not Offering New Deals to Karrion Kross and Scarlett

Karrion Kross’ future in WWE is suddenly uncertain following his loss to Sami Zayn at SummerSlam.

The match, which concluded their months-long rivalry, aired during WWE’s two-night premium live event over the weekend. While Kross had been featured more prominently on television lately and even had new merchandise released, it seems that may not have been a sign of long-term plans after all.

According to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp via Fightful Select, neither Kross nor Scarlett were backstage for the latest episode of WWE RAW. In fact, it was reported that a WWE higher-up confirmed both of their contracts are set to expire this coming weekend.

What makes this situation more surprising is that, despite no official communication regarding an exit, there have been no new contract offers made to either of them. This contrasts with recent situations involving talent like R-Truth and Carlito, who had at least been informed when their deals were nearing their end.

