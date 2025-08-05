Triple H Salutes WWE Crew After Historic Two-Night SummerSlam

With SummerSlam weekend in the books, Paul “Triple H” Levesque is showing love to the team that brought the historic two-night spectacle to life.

For the first time ever, WWE delivered SummerSlam across two nights at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, packing out the venue on both Saturday and Sunday. On Tuesday morning, Triple H took to social media to publicly praise WWE’s behind-the-scenes crew for their tireless efforts in making the show a reality.

“SummerSlam doesn’t just happen…It’s built from the ground up by the most dedicated, passionate, and hardest working team in the business,” Levesque wrote. “From lighting rigs and camera shots, to pyro and production trucks , this crew is the engine behind it all.

“Thank you to every single member of the @WWE team who made these incredible nights possible. We don’t just put on a show, we create moments that last a lifetime.”

The two-night event saw both Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes leave as champions, with Rollins capturing the World Heavyweight Championship on Saturday and Rhodes becoming the new Undisputed WWE Champion on Sunday. The weekend also included a shocking return, as Brock Lesnar made his first WWE appearance since being directly named in Janel Grant’s amended lawsuit involving Vince McMahon and the company.

WWE has already confirmed that the two-night SummerSlam format will return in 2026, with U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota set to host next year’s premium live event.