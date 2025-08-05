×
Tonight's WWE NXT Preview: Title Defenses Set For Women’s North American And Tag Team Gold

Posted By: Neb Nirek on Aug 05, 2025
WWE NXT returns tonight with a loaded show following last week's eventful episode, and the card includes two high-stakes championship matches as the brand builds toward its next premium live event.

Sol Ruca, who continues to make waves as a double champion, is set to defend her NXT Women’s North American Championship against Tatum Paxley. After weeks of tension and interruptions, Paxley will finally get her shot at the title in a one-on-one showdown.

In the tag team division, newly crowned NXT Tag Team Champions Hank Walker and Tank Ledger are wasting no time in proving themselves. The duo, collectively known as Hank and Tank, will make their first title defense against Chase U’s Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon.

Also set for tonight’s episode are several singles bouts. Blake Monroe will go head-to-head with Kelani Jordan, while Yoshiki Inamura battles Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo. Lexis King will square off with Myles Borne, and Nia Jax is scheduled to face Thea Hail.

